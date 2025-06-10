Live reaction to Leaving Cert Irish paper two: ‘Students will be happy with this one’

Leaving Cert: Irish paper 2 (9.30-12.35pm), biology (2-5pm)

Junior Cycle: graphics (9.30-11.30am), French (1.30-3.30pm)

Leaving Cert Irish paper two: ‘Students will be happy with this one’

The early reaction to the Leaving Cert Irish paper two (higher level) is certainly positive.

Stephen Doyle, Irish teacher at Moyle Park College, Dublin and Studyclix subject expert, says there is “no doubt would have been well received by the students.”

“The two reading comprehensions were well chosen - the first text focused on Rory Gallagher and music while the second passage about sport in Ireland was very relevant and easy to relate to. Both were very manageable,” he says.

“The grammar threw up no surprises while the 6b questions were a bit more specific than in previous years.”

He says a sigh of relief could be heard as the long-awaited Hurlamaboc made an appearance in the prose section.

“Students were expecting it last year but it didn’t appear; thankfully this year it did. Students had an option between Hurlamaboc and Oisín i dTír na nÓg with the questions being very straightforward with no surprises,” he says.

Again, he says, students would have been happy with the choice of poems in the poetry section.

“An Spailpín Fánach and Colscaradh appeared on this year’s paper. There were no difficult or tricky questions. Any student who had prepared these poems will be very happy with the questions asked,” he says.

“The final section ‘Litríocht Breise’ offered good variety and plenty of choice. The question on “An Trial” and “A thig Ná Tit orm” was straightforward and focused on the case of the main character. While the questions on “Gafa” and “Canary Wharf” focused on the relationships between the characters," he says.

“This paper rewarded students who had studied their texts well and could write clearly about what they had learned. Students will be happy with this one.”

Ordinary level

In the ordinary level exam, meanwhile, Mr Doyle says the paper was “student-friendly and covered the basics well”.

“The reading comprehensions focused on the Olympics and the Phoenix Park (nature), topics that were accessible and relatable for students,” he says.

“The prose section offered a choice between “Dís”, “Oisín i dTír na nÓg” and “Hurlamaboc” which was expected and gave students good options.

“The poetry section included “Mo Ghrá-sa”,“An tEarrach Thiar” and “Colscaradh” with straightforward questions that tested students’ understanding of the main themes and content. There were no surprise questions."

Overall, he says the paper provided ordinary level students with plenty of opportunities to demonstrate their knowledge successfully.

‘I got through the last two days of the Leaving on painkillers and no sleep’

We’ve been asking public figures, entertainers, politicians and others about their Leaving Cert memories.

Oliver Callan spoke to us a few years back and we think he wins the award for most vivid and cinematic exam memory:

“During the weekend in between exams, a few cattle ‘broke out’ into a neighbour’s field. It was Sunday night, dusk, and I was summoned to help the rescue mission. Running across boggy ground, I went down, twisting my knee in a hole and tearing my cruciate ligament. My father had to carry me back across the field. Dosed on painkillers and with no sleep, I managed to get through the last two days of exams with my leg up on a chair. I felt very Joan of Arc about the sacrifice for the cause of agriculture. History was my last exam. I got an A1, but I may have tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.”

Leaving Cert students from Libya completing the exam in Malta

The Leaving of Libya

The exam weather has been mixed of late - but there are no such problems in Malta, where more than 100 students are sitting the Leaving Cert in 30 degree heat.

Why? There is a long-running arrangement with the International School of the Martyrs (ISM) in Tripoli, a private schools where students have access to the Leaving Cert.

It is the only place outside the State where the exams are held annually - although the exams have been held in Malta in recent years due to the turbulent political situation.

It is largely thanks to Brendan Coffey, a former lecturer in communications at Athlone RTC - now Technological University of the Shannon - and a former principal of ISM.

“We gained approval to run the International Baccalaureate but we didn’t take it up as it was very expensive,” Coffey told The Irish Times back in 1997. “We then approached the Department of Education about the possibility of taking Junior and Leaving Cert. They considered it for a while and eventually agreed.”

ISM International School first opened in 1954 as the Oil Companies School, a school for the children of oil company executives and diplomats posted to Libya. ISM is the oldest international school in North Africa and has successfully graduated every class since 1960.