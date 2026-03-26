Ireland gave everything in war of attrition but the Czechs held their nerve in the shoot-out

It ended the only way it could end. After 120 minutes of duelling set-pieces, it had to come down to the ultimate version of them. These two teams kicked seven shades out of each other but in the end it was black and white. Ireland scored three of their penalties, the Czechs scored four. Over and out.

A night of absolute attrition was settled by a test of nerve. Ireland gave everything, went two goals ahead in normal time, hit the woodwork twice, drew a world-class save out of the Czech keeper. But it wasn’t their night.

The cruel irony of it all is that they were good enough to go through. They weren’t outplayed in Prague – far from it. They held their own and more. For long spells of the game, they were the better team in a game that suited them down to the ground.

For years, we worried and whined about how football had passed Irish football by and left us in the dust. About how we didn’t have the players to play the super technical, lightning-speed PepBall that had become the game’s lingua franca. Maybe it’s been a tortoise-and-hare situation all along.

Because football now suits Heimir Hallgrímsson’s Ireland team just fine. The game has been stripped of nuance, all the tippy-tappy stuff has been stowed in the attic for a while. Football now is about set-pieces and second balls and duels and all that muscular, battling, Me-Tarzan-You-Jane stuff. If you want to call that kind of football the land of the blind, we’ve been one-eyed men for a long time now.

This football suits the likes of Jake O’Brien, long of throw and tall as The Elysian. Ireland have Jayson Molumby, prince of the covering tackle, who was deputising here for Josh Cullen, exiled king of same. Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea relished getting in among it, Jack Taylor didn’t flinch for a second all night.

It also suits players who can draw fouls and win frees, something Ireland excelled at throughout. Time after time, they made sure they got to the ball a nanosecond before a flailing Czech leg or arm. It had the twin effect of giving Ireland some breathing room and driving the Czechs up the walls. Somehow it took the referee until the 92nd minute to book one of them.

Foul after foul went flying in. It happened three times in the run-up to half-time. For the first, Séamus Coleman nipped in front of Patrick Schick in the Ireland box to win a relieving free. A minute later, Ryan Manning did the same in midfield, this time fouled by Vladimir Coufal. Another 30 seconds after that, Schick caught O’Shea with a high one. Same Schick, different foul.

On a night like this, it was no surprise that all the goals came from set-pieces. The Czechs love a set-piece, we love a set-piece. By the 53rd minute, Ireland had been awarded five corners and three long throws, from which we had scored a goal, won a penalty that brought another goal, cracked the crossbar through Collins and hit the post through Molumby.

The best chance of nabbing a third goal came from another long throw by O’Brien, 20 minutes from the end of normal time. It was Tory Parrott on the end of this one, twisting his neck into a pretzel to uncork a header that was arrowing into the top corner of the Czech goal until Matej Kovar clawed it clear.

That was the moment. You could feel it at the time, even as Robbie Brady trotted over to take the resultant corner. Had Ireland gone 3-1 up there, they’d surely have seen it out. The Czechs spent all night revealing themselves as being every bit as middling as we are and it must have been a fair bet that a two-goal margin with 20 minutes left would have torpedoed whatever belief they had left.

As it was, Ireland just couldn’t get up the pitch after that to give the home side another reason to doubt themselves. The game had long since devolved into pinball on legs and Ireland were looking tired, particularly down their right flank.

The equaliser started to feel inevitable. You can be the best pinball player in town and still the only certainty is that the ball will beat you eventually. It came, of course, from a corner – it was almost fitting that Ladislav Krejci scored it with his eyes closed and off the back of his head.

Everyone was exhausted by the time extra-time came around. Yet the Ireland players dug in, with the likes of Molumby and O’Shea winning foot races when they were clear second favourites. Neither of them has ever played better in an Ireland shirt than this. They deserved to be playing for all the marbles in Lansdowne next Tuesday.

Bah.