Energy retrofit measures to be carried out at 28 schools in five counties

Some 28 schools, in counties Meath, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly are to benefit from deep retrofits.

Pupils in more than 20 schools, across five counties, will return to find electric car-charging points, as well as heat pumps, LED lighting and mechanical heat recovery ventilation systems after the summer holidays.

The 28 schools, in counties Meath, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly are to benefit from deep retrofits that will enhance the “fabric and airtightness of the schools” and “greatly enhance comfort and functionality ... while contributing to a lower carbon footprint and reduced energy costs,” said a statement from the Department of Education on Monday.

The schools will achieve a Building Energy Rating (BER) of “at least B”, says the Department.

The programme is funded by the REPowerEU Pathfinder Programme, funded by the European Union (EU). The programme is part of the EU’s plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the war in Ukraine.

Minister of Education Helen McEntee said: “With an overall investment of €86 million, this is a significant investment in schools through the REPowerEU Programme.

“Despite its scale and complexity, it has achieved remarkable progress in a very short time frame. From the appointment of design teams to reaching tender stage within just six months, the pace of delivery has been exceptional.”

She said 40 schools had participated in the planning and design stages of the programme.“ Their participation has been essential to the success of the programme to date and we fully acknowledge the commitment and effort shown by each school community.”

A spokesman said: “The Department will continue to work closely with the schools, project teams, contractors, and all stakeholders to ensure smooth and timely delivery of the retrofit works over the coming months.”

Applicant schools underwent “a detailed, staged assessment process with final decisions based on key criteria including technical feasibility, value for money, alignment with programme timelines and compatibility with the overall funding envelope”, he said.