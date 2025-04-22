Second-level teachers could ballot for industrial action over Leaving Cert reforms

Second level teachers will ballot for industrial action over planned Leaving Certificate reforms if no agreement can be found in talks with the Department of Education.
Delegates at the annual conference of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti) backed an emergency motion setting out their concerns at the Government’s proposals.
These reforms are scheduled to come into effect in September.
Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland are expected to consider similar proposals on Wednesday.
