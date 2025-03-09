My son’s teachers have expressed alarm at new Leaving Cert reforms. How will they affect him?

Leaving Cert reforms will see changes affect across many subjects over a number of years, beginning in September 2025 for fifth years. Photograph: Alan Betson

I’ve seen teachers express concern about changes to biology and chemistry in the Leaving Cert, especially new research projects worth 40 per cent. My son is being asked to choose subjects for senior cycle, but I’m worried. How will they affect him?

Whatever the misgivings of many teachers relating to the introduction of newly revised curriculums in biology, chemistry, physics and business, I am totally confident that they will work diligently to the best of their professional capacity to teach to the subject specifications.

For parents whose children are due to enter fifth year in September who may not have been following the details of the debate over the introduction of Leaving Cert reforms, let me bring you up to speed.

Last September the then minister for education, Norma Foley, published details of new and revised Leaving Certificate subjects as part of senior cycle redevelopment plans.

On foot of this, new curriculum specifications are rolling out for nine senior cycle subjects including biology, physics, chemistry and business, as well as two new subjects in pilot schools: drama, film and theatre studies; and climate action and sustainable development. The new and revised subjects are for fifth-year students starting in September.

Original plans envisaged that a minimum of 40 per cent of students’ marks would be based on project work, oral exams or practicals that would be marked by teachers and externally moderated by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Following concerns about the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) in project work submitted by students, the minister decided that this work would be assessed by the SEC rather than teachers.

Teachers have questioned the wisdom of introducing the new curriculums before what they consider the appropriate resourcing of laboratory facilities in all schools and upskilling of the subject teachers to take account of a very different assessment process. However, they will aim to the best of their ability to put the interests of their students above all other considerations.

I understand that sample exam papers for these new and revised subjects are due to be published in April, which should provide much greater clarity on the changes.

I would advise your son to proceed with his desired subject choices. In biology, 40 per cent of the grade will be project based on a research investigation. Students may also undertake project work in the form of a study of the natural world. This involves fieldwork and further analysis in the laboratory.

In chemistry, 40 per cent of the grade will be project-based. Practical work is involved but no fieldwork is required. Over two years, 28 mandatory experiments are carried out by the students plus some demonstration experiments by the teacher, while about 70 per cent of the course is theoretical.