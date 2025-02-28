UCD and University of Galway students crowned winners of the Irish Times Debate

David Rattigan of the Solicitors' Apprentices Debating Society team speaks during the Irish Times Debate in the Elmwood Hall at Queen's University, Belfast on Friday evening. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Rob Fitzpatrick and Adrianne Ward of UCD’s Literary & Historical Society (L&H) have been crowned team winners of the The Irish Times Debate, Ireland’s longest-running third-level debating competition.

The individual speaker’s award went to Liam Boyce of University of Galway’s Lit & Deb society.

The judging panel commended the exceptionally high standard of this year’s finalists and were struck by their “wit, intelligence and quick thinking”.

Speakers were competing for the Demosthenes Trophy for best team, and the Christina Murphy Memorial Trophy for best individual, as well as places on an all-expenses-paid tour of the United States for the three winning speakers.

Runners-up in the team competition were Stéphane de Bairéid and Coleman Hegarty of UCD’s L&H, while the individual runner-up was Tom Francis of TCD’s Hist.

A dozen speakers took part in the final at Queen’s University Belfast, the culmination of a competition that began last autumn and attracted about 250 third-level contestants. It was hosted by QUB’s Literific debating society.

The audience listens during the Irish Times Debate in the Elmwood Hall at Queen's University, Belfast on Friday evening. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

The debate was chaired by Mrs Justice Siobhán Keegan, Northern Ireland’s chief justice.

The judging panel included Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic; Prof Geert Dewulf, pro-vice chancellor for engineering and physical sciences at Queen’s University Belfast; Hugh Guidera BL, a team winner of the competition in 2015; Ceara Tonna-Barthet, a team winner last year; and Prof Brent Northup, chair of communications at Carroll College Montana and organiser of the US tour since 2000.

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan, the chief justice of Northern Ireland and chairperson of the Irish Times Debate, at Queen's University, Belfast on Friday evening. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Students debated the motion: “This house believes that dialogue is dead.”

Contestants who argued in favour of the proposition said the development of social media means more people are “unmoored from reality” in a world where disinformation is rife and few are listening to each other, creating “monologue, not dialogue”.

Those arguing against said that dialogue has led to political achievements such as the Belfast Agreement, and healthy debate was alive and well among friends, families and loved ones.

Last-minute changes before the Irish Times Debate in the Elmwood Hall at Queen's University, Belfast. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Other contestants in Friday night’s final included team members Matilda Brewe and Annika Ramani of TCD’s Phil, David Rattigan and Emer Nolan of the Solicitors' Apprentices Debating Society.

Individual contestants included Cadet Irene Kellegher of the Cadet School in the Curragh, and Mary Woods of TCD’s Hist.

The Irish Times Debate competition, which began 65 years ago, is an all-island debating championship, open to any full-time third-level student.

Former winners include comedian Dara Ó Briain, film director Gerry Stembridge, broadcasters Marian Finucane and Henry Kelly, Supreme Court judges Adrian Hardiman and Donal O’Donnell and former attorney general Dermot Gleeson. President Michael D Higgins, former president Mary Robinson and former tánaiste Mary Harney were also finalists.

Adjudication panel Hugh Guidera BL, Prof Geert Dewulf, Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, Ceara Tonna-Barthet, and Prof Brent Northup at Queen's University Belfast on Friday evening. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

This year’s debate convener was Louise Cullen, a runner-up team competitor in the 2024 final.