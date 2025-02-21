Dispute at BIMM ends as lecturers vote to accept deal

The Fontaines DC play their biggest homecoming shows at 3Arena in Dublin at the end of the tour for their fourth album, Romance. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Lecturers at BIMM Music Institute have voted to accept a deal struck this week to end a dispute arising out of proposed redundancies and changes to pay and conditions.

Just over 50 staff at the Dublin college were potentially impacted by the proposals which involved a number of compulsory redundancies and significant changes to contracts.

The Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) described the proposals as “forcing dedicated lecturers out of secure jobs and into precarious, casualised contracts”.

The union had accused management at the college, which runs a number of courses on behalf of TU Dublin and whose alumni include members of Fontaines DC and The Murder Capital, of refusing to engage with it on the proposals.

READ MORE

After a three day strike by lecturers and a number of high profile political interventions including comments by Taoiseach Micheál Martin encouraging talks, a deal was negotiated this week and approved by 95 per cent of those who participated in the ballot.

Under the terms of the agreement, there will no compulsory redundancies and existing staff will retain their pay and conditions.

The college is to seek a number of voluntary redundancies but these will involve improved terms, understood to include five and a half weeks’ pay per year of service including statutory.

“We’re very pleased with the way it has concluded, “ said Robert McNamara, IFUT assistant general secretary. “A number of people may choose to leave but there will be no number targeted and I would expect the number to be very small.”

He said he expects the deal to safeguard the futures of staff but suggested TU Dublin should factor the wellbeing and security of staff into any tendering for a new contract due to take place in two years.

“TUD had a role in nudging this dispute towards resolution which is positive but I think there is also a role for them in the future to ensure that when they do renegotiate the tender, that it should take account of sustainable employment terms, compliance with workplace legislation and a willingness to attend the Workplace Relations Commission.”