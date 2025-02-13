School meals to be made available during summer in bid to tackle ‘holiday hunger’

Pupils availing of the hot hot school meals scheme. It is being extended to the summer progamme for the first time this year. Photograph: Tom Honan

Pupils will be able to avail of school meals during the summer a part of new “holiday hunger” pilot project.

Schools which are eligible for free school meals will receive funding to make lunches available for the summer programme, which typically runs for between two and four weeks in July or August.

About 58,000 pupils took part in the summer programme last year, which is aimed at supporting children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee announced details of the 2025 summer programme on Thursday and encouraged schools to participate.

READ MORE

A total of €62 million will be invested in this year’s programme, allowing it to continue to run in line with how it has been implemented over the past three years.

Ms McEntee said it will help ensure that schools continue their focus on nurturing students’ learning, wellbeing and creativity, while families can be assured their children will receive nutritious meals throughout the summer months.

The wider aim of the school meals programme – to be extended to all primary schools this year – is to ensure “no child goes to school hungry”, she said.

“For the first time, any school [taking part in the summer programme] that has applied for the hot school meals will be able to apply that during the summer,” Ms McEntee said.

“I think it is really important that this has expanded beyond the normal school year and will now be part of the summer programme.”

In response to criticism that the programme, in some cases, involves ultra-processed foods, Ms McEntee said the Government will work with providers to ensure all meals are “as healthy as they can be”.

Minister of State for Special Education Michael Moynihan said the summer programme has flourished in recent years, with an 85 per cent increase in the number of special schools taking part compared with two years ago.

“It has made a real difference to the children taking part and their families,” Mr Moynihan said.

“It is not just about improving their wellbeing and learning; it is also about boosting their self-confidence and helping them to develop new friendships.”

This year, schools will be able to recruit new teaching graduates and other external workers such as early childcare workers, carers and other students in relevant areas such as therapy, nursing and social care to take part in their programme.

[ Hot school meals scheme: ‘We are institutionalising consumption of ultra-processed food in our children’Opens in new window ]

Separately, Ms McEntee said plans to introduce a common application system for children applying for special classes or for special schools has the potential to be a “game changer” for parents.

The system, which aims to ease pressure on parents and ensure they do not have to apply to multiple schools, is being trialled in the Dublin 15 area.

Ms McEntee also expressed concern at high rates of absenteeism in schools.

The Department of Education’s inspectorate published figures last year showing that the proportion of children in primary schools missing more than 20 days has more than doubled since the pandemic, from 11 per cent in 2019 to 25 per cent in 2023.

The rates are higher again in disadvantaged areas, where 42 per cent missed more than 20 days at primary level.

“I am determined to take actions which can reverse this trend,” Ms McEntee said. “There are many complex reasons why children don’t attend school, and tackling this requires a real partnership approach of school, home, and community supports, listening to our children and young people.”

She said there was real opportunity to take action with responsibility for “youth” moving into her department.

“I want to see our children and young people attending and flourishing in school, to maximise their potential and achieve their ambitions for the future,” Ms McEntee said.