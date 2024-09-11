‘Sense of urgency’ to expand Ulster university Derry campus to hold 10,000 students, says report

More than 5,000 students are currently enrolled at Magee, which is Ireland’s only Border university. Photograph: Pat Dalton

There is a “sense of urgency” to expand Ulster University’s Magee campus in Derry to hold 10,000 students, according to a new report.

The interim Magee Taskforce report, published on Wednesday, details the progress made on reaching the target and estimates £700 million is required for new teaching blocks, research space and student accommodation.

The independent body was set up in March to develop and oversee an action plan for the expansion.

As part of the New Decade, New Approach deal, which led to Stormont’s restoration in 2020, the Irish and British governments pledged to invest in the Derry campus to reach the 10,000 student target.

Last year, the Dublin government confirmed Magee was to receive €44.5 million for a new teaching and student-services building though its Shared Island Unit.

Taskforce chair Stephen Kelly welcomed the progress as a “substantial leap forward” but called for momentum to be sustained.

“There is now a sense of urgency and a unity of purpose after five years of inertia and delay since the commitment was made in the New Decade New Approach agreement. We must maintain the course we are on, however hard, or challenging, it may seem,” he said.

The campus is expected to reach 6,500 students in around two years and grow to 7,000 students by 2028.

In its first report, the taskforce acknowledges a “serious commitment” from Ulster University, Stormont’s Department for the Economy and Derry City and Strabane District Council in creating teams to focus on the project.

A “significant part” of the £700m investment has already secured or committed, with estimates that up to 40 per cent could come from private sector investment in student accommodation.

“It is our view that delivering this plan will require sustained direct intervention from both the NI Executive and the University. Delaying the delivery of a commitment is akin to reneging on it. For those who made the commitment to retain their own credibility this needs to be delivered now,” Mr Kelly said.

Availability and access to student accommodation is “a major obstacle” in reaching the 10,000 student target, according to the report, and the issue is an “immediate focus” in the months ahead.

The taskforce said it will now work with Department for the Economy and other partners to secure further funding and finalise a delivery plan within three months.

It identifies key “asks” of government, Ulster University and the local council including consideration being given by the Irish Government to provide “supplementary and recurrent funding for the medical school at Ulster University”.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said that increasing Derry’s student population is a “key driver” for economic development in the North West.

“We now have the basis of a plan, developed by and with local people, to actually deliver expansion. The Taskforce has set out exactly what is needed from various partners, including my Department. We will now work together to finalise a delivery plan and drive progress towards the 10,000 target,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, Professor Paul Bartholomew, welcomed the report and but said there is “still much to be done”.

“The report brings to the fore a clear picture of the challenges to overcome and crucially, the way forward to unlock those challenges, but it is greatly encouraging to see support galvanised to maximise the potential of this campus and the economic, social, cultural, civic and research benefits that it will in turn deliver for the region.”