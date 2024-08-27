Should I consider a traineeship?

A traineeship combines learning in the classroom with experience in the workplace. Photograph: iStock

When looking at further and higher education, the same examples are always given: university, Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses and apprenticeships. But there is another option, that is not as widely advertised — the traineeship.

What is a traineeship?

A traineeship combines learning in the classroom with experience in the workplace, with the end goal of improving employment outcomes for participants and increasing retention in the sector.

Under the programme, partner employers provide work-based learning opportunities by collaboration with Education and Training Boards (ETBs) on existing and new programmes. They seek to identify skills gaps in the various sectors and industries.

There are over 75 programmes available nationally in a range of industries, though new traineeships are developed on an ongoing basis.

However, not all traineeships are available nationally at all times and elements of traineeships may vary in content, award and duration. Further information on specific programmes available in a specific area can be obtained from the local ETB.

It is advised that those who are considering undertaking a traineeship ensure the one they are choosing meets their desired goals.

How does it work?

At least 30 per cent of the programme will be dedicated to on-the-job learning. The programmes are designed for flexible delivery, meaning they can be conducted online, through face-to-face learning or blended learning.

Of the three main further education options offered by Solas, the State agency responsible for further education and training, traineeships are the most vocationally oriented.

Participants on traineeships learn transferable skills that are typically considered as not specifically related to a particular job, task, academic discipline or area of knowledge and that can be used in a wide variety of situations and work settings, such as organisational skills.

They are also taught technical skills, which are the knowledge or abilities needed to perform specific tasks.

For someone interested in being a baker, for example, a traineeship in this field would give them both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience for a role in that sector.

Who runs traineeships or where can I do one?

As mentioned earlier, traineeships are run by ETBs, who work in partnership with local businesses and industry representatives.

There are 16 ETBs countrywide, but many of these have sub-offices in their constituency, and even more local providers who run the courses themselves, such as Further Education and Training (FET) centres, colleges of further education, community colleges and more.

For example, in Tipperary, the ETB headquarters is in Nenagh, but there is a sub-office in Clonmel, and there are 13 main centres across the county where people can undertake their traineeship.

How this is spread out allows traineeships to be accessible for those who may not have access to their own mode of transport, or for those living in areas that are not well connected via public transport. Thus, traineeships are an option for pretty much anyone interested in pursuing it.

What qualification do I leave with?

Individuals who complete a traineeship receive an award of NFQ Levels 4 to 6 or equivalent, depending on the traineeship in question.

These individuals can continue to work in the field in which they are trained. Or, if they so choose, they could go on to further their education even more by undertaking a post-leaving cert course or obtaining a university degree.

Is there a fee?

The good news is traineeships are free for participants. The programme is co-funded by the Irish Government and the European Social Fund as part of the fund’s Programmes for Employability, Inclusion and Learning.

What are the benefits of undertaking a traineeship?

Well, it is often said that you get out what you put into it, and as such a traineeship can be of great benefit to people who take the opportunity seriously.

It is a widely established fact that on-the-job learning is a huge benefit to people in the early stages of their career, with traineeships bringing this right to the fore.

The purpose of a traineeship is to ensure upon completion, trainees are as prepared as possible to enter the labour market.

A survey from Solas found a total of 61 per cent of 2016 trainee graduates who responded to the survey nine months after completion of their programme stated that they were in employment.

In what areas are traineeships available?

This is the best part: they are so varied in nature and cover a vast spread of industries and jobs, including horticulture, construction, care, and hospitality, among many others.

There is a traineeship in animal care, which provides skills and knowledge to administer to the needs of animals in a range of care contexts. Content can include animal anatomy and physiology, animal behaviour, and veterinary assisting skills, with the traineeship typically lasting 43 weeks.

In the tourism industry, members of the public can undertake a traineeship in local and national tour guiding. The programme provides trainees with teh skills and knowledge to lead tours for tourists visiting and travelling around Ireland. The traineeship content often includes studying Irish national heritage and culture, with the traineeship lasting 26 weeks.

Further information on what courses are available is outlined on fetchcourses.ie. Here, prospective trainees can search by location as well as by sector.

Are there financial supports available?

That all depends on a person’s financial situation.

An individual in receipt of jobseeker’s benefit, jobseeker’s payment, one-parent family payment, jobseeker’s transitional payment or disability allowance can retain their payment while completing their traineeship.

Candidates not receiving the above payments may be eligible for a training allowance or income support for the duration of their traineeship, and should contact their local ETB for more information.

Do you get paid when undertaking a traineeship?

No, this is where they differ from apprenticeships. However, social welfare supports could be available, depending on their financial situation.