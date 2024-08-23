How I prepared for college

“I graduated from Setu last May, with a first-class honours BA in marketing and digital media,” says Megan Lanigan.

“I am from Gorey [in Co Wexford], so I knew that I would probably be commuting if I went to college in Dublin. So I looked outside the capital and the Setu campus in Waterford really appealed to me.

“I wanted a course where I felt motivated to go to class every day and was lucky that I got my first choice.

“My first year in college was transformative. I had just turned 18 and had only been in Waterford a handful of times. I moved down alone, knowing nobody; I was completely outside my comfort zone.

“I got involved in clubs and societies, and we set up the Setu surf club which has continued beyond our time there.

“I learned to budget, and I learned that managing money is important for me so that I don’t overspend. I use Revolut vaults to put money aside and the youth Leap card meant half-price weekend fares.

“In college, I planned out my meals at the start of the week, avoiding the temptation of the canteen and bringing in coffee. Those little changes helped me to save money.”

Lanigan also had to learn a whole new way of learning.

“In college, nobody is on your back, or asking you to learn definitions. So a lot of it is self-directed, and I realised that I needed a routine to get my assignments in on time. I didn’t like studying in college accommodation, with my desk beside my bed, and found I could focus better in the library.”

Making new friends can be daunting, but Lanigan knew she had to take the leap.

“In secondary school, you have your groups, but in college you have to talk to people. It helped to remember that everyone was in the same boat. My class was small and became close-knit. I volunteered as a student ambassador, which was a good way to get involved. It can be hard to put yourself out there, but it is necessary to get away from your usual routine. “Once you get into this routine, you will settle in faster than you expect. My advice to new students? Just go for it, give it your all, and you may be surprised at what comes from it all.”