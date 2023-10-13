Settling into school: pupils do best when they feel safe, connected and that they belong

Change and transition in our lives is inevitable. It comes as part of the package, a non-negotiable, something we all have to go through at different stages along our life course journey.

This is especially the case within our education system, where change and transition are marked by unavoidable rites of passage reflective of a child’s growth and development as they progress through the continuum of education in their life. Transitions in education, which reflect a child’s personal growth, occur in the in-between spaces of schooling, where children and young people learn about who they are and their place in the world around them.

A new school year marks one of the most significant periods for transitions within education each year. As parents/guardians grasp the hands of their junior infants tightly on their first day of school, there is a significant letting go for those supporting their children’s transition into post-primary education.

As young people complete their educational journeys in our post-primary system, they are forced to make that leap onward in their lives, whether it is to study in further/higher education, travel the world, or enter the workplace. Often, they combine all three as their lives undergo a significant expansion into the reality of the world within which we live.

READ MORE

While, on the face of it, all of these transitions appear quite different and distinctive in nature, they are often underpinned by common features, feelings and emotional responses. These shape not only how we prepare our children and young people for momentous transitions in their lives, but also the way in which we support them on their journeys through the education system.

Anticipation

Change and transitions bring with them a myriad of emotions resulting in feelings of anticipation of the unknown bringing fear, excitement, and hope. Starting something new in education can be daunting, from the first day in preschool right through to entering the lecture halls of further or higher educational institutions. Each of these experiences across the continuum bring with them an element of the unknown.

This includes trying to navigate the physical spaces of education (where to go, how to get there), the relational dynamics of learning (making friends, getting on with teachers/educators, not being left out) as well as the more functional aspects of our institutions (timetables, resources, uniforms/dress code, behavioural policies and practices).

Overload

The early days and stages of educational transitions can be experienced as overwhelm and overload, presenting itself in countless manifestations such as emotional outbursts/withdrawal, physical tiredness or the need to expend energy, sensory and processing overload hindering the ability to take in any additional information and anxiety or hypervigilance about ensuring you are doing and getting it all right.

To move on in life, we often have to let go. This is no less true for educational transitions. While often we believe our children and young people are ready for change, it is also important to acknowledge that change demands a process of saying goodbye, letting go of the knowns to embrace unknowns.

Families play an integral role in supporting children/young people navigate these transitions and overcome the associated overwhelm and overload. Indeed, the ripple impact of educational transitions on wider familial dynamics can also be overlooked, particularly as children and young people strive for greater independence and expand their social worlds beyond their immediate family.

Resistance

It is unsurprising that transitions in education can sometimes result in resistance manifesting through micro-actions (such as withdrawal or refusal to participate) and more macro-actions (such as a refusal to attend). Such resistance can be especially challenging for parents/guardians supporting their child/young person as they learn to navigate their new identity, not only in education, but as active citizens in our societies.

This process of identity re/formation is arguably the most critical aspect of growth for our children and young people in education. The fragile process of identity renegotiation requires gentle care and nurturing tailored to the needs of the individual child/young person. It is within this space where the push and pull of resistance to change can be particularly evident. Time and patience dictate the outcome of such resistance.

Grieving

To move on in life, we often have to let go. This is no less true for educational transitions. While often we believe our children and young people are ready for change/transition (and often they are), it is also important to acknowledge that change demands a process of saying goodbye, letting go of the knowns (such as routines/people/physical spaces) to embrace unknowns.

It can be argued that there is an element of grief woven into this process, often expressed through an emotional response such as sorrow and sadness.

Acceptance

As with any transition in life, time encourages acceptance. Such is true for children and young people experiencing educational transitions. The pent up anxiety and excitement which marks a first day in education quickly dissipates and the unknown slowly evolves into the familiar, marking the end of the beginning and the acceptance of the new way of knowing and being in the world.

It is critical this transition to acceptance is a positive and supported experience to ensuring our children/young people feel they belong in education. This is especially true for children and young people with additional learning needs.

Being there

And though the physical holding of a hand becomes outgrown, the constant presence of parental/guardian support remains a critical factor in attaining the best outcomes for the child/young person as they traverse the highs, lows and in-betweens of the journey. Part and parcel of this transition is the parent’s/guardian’s seemingly ever-present concerns for the child’s wellbeing and common worries about their ability to make good choices and cope with life as it develops in complexity, particularly during periods of steep change.

The most effective means of supporting the wellbeing of a child or young person is to maintain a continuum of care and support running parallel to the continuum of education. The image of holding the child’s hand is more profound and meaningful than it may appear. Children and young people are at their best when their parents/guardians are reliably present and metaphorically holding their hand. They need to be seen, given time, listened to, and know that they are safe and valued. They need to have an environment where they can share their upsets and joy with someone who wants to listen and support their world.

Enthusiasm

Familiarity and belonging breed success in education. As children and young people become more familiar with their new surroundings, their sense of belonging grows contributing to greater self-confidence.

Building relationships with peers and those working in the educational setting is especially important to ensuring success. As feelings of fear and anxiety recede, they make way for feelings of enthusiasm and anticipation for what’s ahead in this new phase of their educational journey.

It is important to consider the role educational transitions play in equipping children and young people to deal with change throughout their lives. While some children and young people appear to take educational transitions in their stride, others can struggle with the complexity of changes over which they have little control.

Providing continuous support strengthens our children and young people in making these educational transitions in positive ways is critical to ensuring they feel safe, connected and, most powerful of all, that they belong.

Dr Deirdre McGillicuddy is a mother of a first year post-primary student and two primary schoolchildren. She is also a primary schoolteacher and assistant professor in education in University College Dublin.

Andrew McGrane is a father of four adult children and an IACP registered psychotherapist specialising in adolescent and family therapy.