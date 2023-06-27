Online learning: Diverse course selection offers multiple opportunities

FET programmes such as traineeships, apprenticeships, specific skills training are based around the principle of work-based learning and seek to lead directly to sustainable jobs for participants. Photograph: iStockphoto

You would be forgiven for thinking the recent boom in online learning is confined to a few niche areas – but the truth is they are taking off across an expansive range of areas and disciplines, many of which are not the traditional online offerings.

According to Cecilia Munro, principal of Ballyfermot College of Further Education, online courses have developed considerably in the last few years, both in terms of prevalence and choice.

“Those involved in education and training will remember how legacy online courses were primarily based around computer qualifications such as the use of IT applications, or coding and programming,” she says.

“However, there are many more options today to suit many different professions.”

For example, the UCD Professional Academy offers an online course in hospitality management where you can learn for three hours a week, online, how a modern hotel works.

Munro says there is a presumption that learners will have a background in hotel operations which will help them successfully complete the online course.

Furthermore, if you happen to work in the industry, many businesses today will pay for your online course if you put together a realistic proposal on how this course can be of benefit to you and your workplace.

“As you know, it can be difficult to hire staff for this industry and having an online specialist course available for three hours a week over 12 weeks is manageable to complete,” Munro argues.

Another surprise area where online learning is an option is carpentry. If you are completing an apprenticeship in carpentry or have an interest in carpentry and want to supplement your learning, you have the option of completing several free online course with Alison.com.

The website is an education platform for higher education, teaching workplace skills and exploring new interests, that provides certificate courses and accredited diploma courses.

It offers courses such as Introduction to Carpentry, Introduction to Construction Methods, and Introduction to Formwork and Joinery. Again, there is an assumption learners have access to tools or a workshop to practice. The courses are two to three hours long.

Micro-credentials

Elsewhere, the City of Dublin Education and Training Board has partnered with Google to offer free Google Certificates to those who are interested in upskilling in one of six specific areas.

Munro describes this as “an excellent opportunity” for those of who are interested in a small manageable course that takes place over a short period of time, but gives you an industry qualification.

“Employers today are interested in applicants who continuously show professional and personal development, and participating in one of these courses will definitely enhance any CV,” she points out.

In reality, these online courses are known as “micro-credentials” which are short, competency-based and personalised learning experiences that teach students a range of skills.

They are often completed online, on-demand and over a number of days or weeks. They provide certification or validation of mastering a specific skill or career discipline.

Ciara Ní Fhloinn, flexible learning manager with Solas, says there are plenty of surprising course offerings on the group’s eCollege platform.

“While online learning is sometimes associated with IT related disciplines, learners might be surprised to learn that a wide range of business skills and graphic design skills are available,” she says.

“Learners can check out our Microsoft, ICDL, Adobe, project management and Digital Marketing Institute courses to learn more.

“We have also recently introduced a short course in collaboration with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland called Energy and You: Reduce Your Use.

“The course is aimed at proving reliable information and expert tips for reducing energy use and costs in the home and workplace. The duration of the course is about 90 minutes and it is an ideal place for people to start on their sustainable energy journey.”

Nuala McGuinn, director of the Centre for Adult Learning and Professional Development at University of Galway, highlights the specialist diploma the college runs in medical device science. It is fully online, and is part-time for one year.

“Like all of courses in the area of adult education, this diploma has been developed in response to industry needs,” she says.

“What you get to learn is a specialist knowledge of the medical devices sector and a technical knowledge and the skills required for design, development and manufacture of medical devices. It also delves into best practice and regulatory standards within the sector.

“You will understand the science and engineering behind medical devices and study human anatomy, physiology and disease states which can be monitored or improved by medical devices.”

McGuinn points out that Galway is one of only a small number of places in the world regarded as a global medtech hub.

“This course feeds that by offering upskilling for career advancement within the sector,” she says. “But it also opens a door for someone trying to re-skill and eyeing a career change or a move west.

“Students who come through it have gained knowledge – through practice and assessment – on a range of technical and transferable skills relevant to meeting future needs in the workforce.

“But it works on a deeper level too as the university has developed partnerships, teaching and research expertise in this area because medtech has grown in the region so successfully.”

Closer to the midlands, Tony Dalton, director of further education and training services at the Laois & Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), says that even though there is much focus on the green and digital economies, the sector will continue to provide diversity.

“This includes courses that are focused on foundation or transversal skills development, including literacy and numeracy to build the core capabilities that will allow participants to move on to more advanced learning opportunities,” he says.

A range of programmes, such as Youthreach, Back to Education Initiative, and Skills for Work, are focused more formally on facilitating pathways to other education and training.

LOETB has partnered with the South East Technological University (SETU) to develop pathways in the business subject areas to enable students to undertake higher education programmes in FET centres in Laois and Offaly.

It also offers a progression route to SETU-based programmes for those wishing to progress beyond degree level.

Other FET programmes (for example, traineeships, apprenticeships, specific skills training) are based around the principle of work-based learning and seek to lead directly to sustainable jobs for participants.

Some of these involve employment from the outset in the case of apprenticeships, including all apprentices being employed from day one until the end of their programme.

“Apprenticeship has undergone significant changes over the past few years to reflect the changing environment in which FET is embedded,” says Dalton.

“It offers fully accredited and recognised schemes that allow people starting off in an industry to get work-based training – as well as a solid education and qualification – until they become fully qualified.”

There are two distinct kinds of apprenticeships – the traditional four-year craft apprenticeships, and apprenticeships in other areas of industry.

Craft apprenticeships involve some sort of manual work, such as plumbing, carpentry, mechanics or electrical, and incorporate three periods of off-the-job training, in ETBs and technological universities.

Apprenticeships in new areas of industry also include elements of on- and off-the-job training, and work with various education and training providers, or industry-led groups.

Apprenticeships last between two and four years and can vary from industry to industry and programme to programme.

There are 66 diverse types of apprenticeships available, with more in development, spanning industries that include engineering, construction, motor, electrical, finance, hospitality and ICT.

In 2023, almost 9,000 employers are using apprenticeship to help grow their business with more than 25,000 apprentices currently completing their training.

“Nowadays there are apprenticeships available across all kinds of industries, such as scaffolding, accountancy, plumbing, electrical, computing, culinary arts, pharmaceuticals, sales, property and many more,” Dalton adds.

Other online offerings that might surprise include the professional diploma in law and technology at University of Limerick.

This online course is designed as “a knowledge gap solution” to both legal and tech professionals where there is a “slip between the lip and the cup; the intersection where legal meets tech”, according to a university spokesman.

“It’s for those within the traditional legal field needing to embrace the legal implications of emerging technology,” he says. “It’s also for those within the tech sector who need to understand legal implications and parameters.”

The university also runs a new professional diploma in sustainable work, delivered by KBS.

It places an emphasis on sustainable business; emerging technologies; tech for non-tech; new ways of working; the employment relationship; and shaping the future of work.

“Those are some relevant topics in a post-Covid world where tech is setting the tempo in an increasing way,” adds the spokesman.