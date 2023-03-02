School building projects ‘on hold’ due to funding pressures

Some school building projects due to go to construction this year are on hold due to funding pressures, according to Educate Together. Photograph: iStock

Some school building projects due to go to tender or construction this year are on hold due to funding pressures pending a review by the Department of Education, according to a school patron body.

Educate Together, the patron body for multi-denominational schools, expressed “serious concern” after being informed by the department that some building projects in the South Dublin areas have been placed on hold.

The overall number of projects affected is unclear.

The Department of Education – which has been contacted for comment – said recently there were more than 300 school building projects under construction and in excess of 1,000 projects at various stages of appraisal and design.

However, soaring inflation in the construction sector has resulted in difficulties among contractors in standing over tendered costs for delivering many of them, according to records released to The Irish Times recently.

Educate Together said its schools impacted by the delay in Dublin include a primary and secondary school at Harold’s Cross, a national school at Shellybanks in Dublin 4 and a secondary school in Sandymount Park in Dublin 4.

The Harold’s Cross and Sandymount schools are currently in temporary accommodation on their permanent sites.

They were opened to cater for growing population in their areas and Education Together said they will “simply run out of space” if construction does not commence as soon as possible.

Emer Nowlan, Educate Together’s chief executive, said: “We are very concerned about the impact this will have on schools that are already under considerable pressure. If this is a question of funding, then it is a false economy – any delays in construction will simply increase temporary accommodation costs, as well as limiting the development of these new schools. We are also concerned about the wider impact on the school building programme if these projects are delayed.

“We have been pleased to see some improvements in the school building programme in recent months, with the handover of five permanent buildings for Educate Together schools in the past year, and sites confirmed for a number of others. We were dismayed, however, to learn that several projects due to commence this year are now delayed.”

Educate Together said more than 40 of its schools are currently in temporary accommodation awaiting permanent buildings.

Department of Education officials told an Oireachtas committee earlier this year that it had a strong track record of delivery and the status of all projects was listed on the its website and updated on a monthly basis.

During the period 2018 to 2022, nearly 900 school building projects were completed.

However, officials said the past year has been a “difficult” construction environment in which to work due to construction inflation and supply chain issues linked to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and “challenging market conditions”.

Officials said there were difficulties with tenderers not holding their prices, which obliged the department to refresh tenders or tender again.

Notwithstanding this, officials said they had been able to keep a “strong flow” of projects at construction and bring them to completion. A total of €860 million has been allocated this year for the delivery of school building projects.

Under the Project Ireland 2040 initiative, it plans to invest €4.4 billion over the period 2021 to 2025 to add capacity and upgrade school facilities across the country for the almost one million students and over 100,000 staff.

Many schools, in the meantime, are reliant on temporary accommodation. An ESRI study published in 2021 identified negative impacts for students and school leaders of prolonged periods in prefabs.