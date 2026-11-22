Having battled for 4½ years to block his extradition from Brazil to Ireland, disgraced former solicitor Michael Lynn was finally brought back to Dublin on March 1st, 2018. The city was snowed in as the “Beast from the East” cold front met with the 100km/h winds of Storm Emma. Although the courts were closed due to the weather, an exception was made for Lynn, who was brought before a special Dublin District Court.

Lynn’s place in the folklore of the crashing Celtic Tiger, and the legal battles that followed, is well established. He fled Ireland for Portugal knowing that, by the end of 2007, the Law Society and the Garda were on to him. He had been taking out multiple mortgages on the same properties, leaving debts of €80 million.

After living in Portugal for 3½ years to mid-2011, he went to Brazil and resisted extradition from there. When finally brought back to Ireland, he pleaded not guilty and had to be put on trial twice. When he was finally convicted, in December 2023 after 24 weeks in the courts, it was on 10 of the 21 charges he faced.

He was sentenced to 5½ years in February 2024, and in August of this year was released early. But a money-laundering investigation into him by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau was continuing.

Now he is facing another battle – on a new front: Portugal, where he lived from early 2008 until mid-2011.

The central department of investigation and criminal action at Portugal’s office of the prosecutor general has made a lengthy legal submission to the central criminal court of Faro, details of which have been obtained by The Irish Times and were first reported on Saturday.

Lynn (58) has been “formally designated as a defendant” by the public prosecutor’s office, as have two other Irish people and three Portuguese nationals.

Former solicitor Michael Lynn (centre). Photograph: Alan Betson

The evidence is complex, involving voluminous, labyrinthian cash transfers between business accounts around the world. There is also a network of 17 companies in the names of people who allegedly worked on the orders of Lynn and for his benefit.

The authorities in Portugal list 105 Irish properties, including 64 in Dublin, that they say Lynn owned along with 28 in Leitrim. Eight properties in Portugal – lands and dwellings – and more than €320,000 in bank accounts have been identified for seizure.

But, stripped back, the central claim of the Portuguese prosecutor, yet to be tested in court, is straightforward. The prosecutor alleges significant sums of money from Lynn’s multimillion mortgage frauds in Ireland were funnelled by him to Portugal.

It is alleged Lynn had a group of people who fronted and controlled companies in Portugal. Money held in accounts in Ireland by Lynn were, it is claimed, sent to the company accounts in Portugal. This was done, it is alleged, to conceal the origins of the cash and hide the fact it was Lynn’s money from his “criminal activity” in Ireland.

The prosecutor, in a submission to the central criminal court of Faro, says the alleged transfer of the money in that manner represents money laundering. It has accused Lynn and his five associates of one count of laundering, which carries a prison term of up to 12 years on conviction in Portugal.

Lynn is from Crossmolina, Co Mayo, and was living in Redcross, Co Wicklow, when extradited back to Ireland, and later at a property in Brittas, Co Wicklow. He previously practised as a solicitor under the title Michael Lynn & Company solicitors and was associated with other legal and property businesses including Kendar Holdings.

It is the prosecutor’s case in Portugal that five people accused of money laundering alongside Lynn – and many others who are not charged – were linked to companies and accounts used as the financial infrastructure to move and conceal money and other assets. It is alleged this was all a network under the control of Lynn and that was ultimately constructed and used for his benefit.

The Portuguese authorities allege the companies had no real trading activities – certainly not commensurate with the sums of money passing through them – and did not operate from their registered premises. Instead, it is claimed, the companies were formed for their bank accounts.

Some of the people who worked for Lynn – from countries including Bulgaria, Portugal, Hungary and Brazil – were being paid monthly sums, including €3,000 and €5,000, it is alleged.

Transfers from Irish accounts allegedly controlled by Lynn to accounts in Portugal, also allegedly controlled by him, through third parties, were frequently in the hundreds of thousands of euro.

It is alleged that Lynn, from one account he is said to have controlled, ordered the transfer of €120,000, €105,000 and €180,000, over a four-month period in 2012, to a person allegedly working under his orders.

In other cases much smaller amounts, including €5,000 and €10,000, were alleged withdrawn in cash from accounts in Portugal by third parties, who then gave it to Lynn to spend. At times cheques made out to the bearer were cashed, including by Lynn. These cheques were often for sums such as €15,000, €8,000, €6,000, €5,000 and €4,000. Other sums were simply withdrawn by Lynn, over the counter, including one for €63,000.

Money passing through the accounts related to the purchase and sale of properties or plans to invest in property development.

From one bank account held in Ireland, between May and August 2006, “funds originating in criminal activity carried out in Ireland” were transferred to Portugal totalling €928,000. Another account saw €6.54 million transferred from Ireland to Portugal in 2006 and 2007.

From another account some €2 million was transferred to Portugal between July 2008 and August 2010, also allegedly from “criminal activity carried out in Ireland”.

It is also alleged that almost €5.2 million was lodged in another account between February and November 2007, for Lynn to access and use. Another account involved just over €1 million being transferred between December 2006 and October 2007.

And yet another account was involved in the transfer of €2.6 million from December 2006 to December 2007. There is also a list of cash withdrawals and lodgements – amounting to total net withdrawals of €582,000 from the start of 2008 to the end of 2012 – alleged to have been “by order of Michael Lynn”.

Though Lynn was only over convicted in Ireland on 10 charges in relation to €18 million of mortgage funding, he was on trial for 21 charges totalling almost €27 million.

Prosecutors in Portugal claim “at least €27,856,385” was secured by Lynn from financial institutions in Ireland and that he managed to “integrate” some €9.5 million of this into the legitimate economy in Portugal.

Lynn got into trouble in Ireland because he took out multiple mortgages on the same properties. Lenders who gave him mortgages did not know they were already mortgaged with other financial institutions. During his trial, Lynn took the stand and insisted the lenders knew, saying what he did was not unusual by the standards of the time.

When it all came crashing down, Lynn left behind debts estimated at €80 million.

He fled to Portugal and by mid-2011, after repeated failed efforts by gardaí to interview him in several countries, he moved to Brazil without informing gardaí. At that stage, he had already failed to keep multiple court hearings in Ireland related to his debts.

He was arrested in Pernambuco, Brazil, by federal police in August 2013, on foot of an Irish extradition request. He spent 4½ years in jail in Brazil before being extradited.

He was charged with stealing €27 million from seven mortgage lenders between 2006 and 2007, via 21 charges, all related to mortgage applications. At his first trial on the charges, the jury failed to agree a verdict and was discharged in June 2022.

A new trial went ahead of the following year, concluding in December, with guilty verdicts on 10 charges, relating to €18 million, with the jury failing to agree on the other 11 charges. He was remanded in custody pending sentence.

12/12/2023 Michael Lynn (55) and his wife Brid Murphy, of Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions. He has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23, 2006 and April 20, 2007. Photo Collins Courts

In mid-February 2024, he was jailed by Judge Martin Nolan, who set a sentence of 13 years but gave Lynn 7½ years credit for the time he spent in prison in Brazil, in onerous conditions, leaving an effective sentence of 5½ years.

He served roughly 2 years and eight months before being released in August under a scheme that allows prisoners complete community service in lieu of the final portion of their sentence.

The Irish Times sought comment from Lynn, who is appealing his conviction in Ireland through a representative.

In the brief time between the end of 2023 and early 2024, when Lynn was in jail in Ireland but still waiting to hear what his sentence would be, it became clear investigations into his crimes were continuing in Ireland.

In January 2024, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out searches an multiple properties as part of a money-laundering investigation into the money stolen by Lynn, including the address where he was living when jailed. Though that investigation continues, the allegations that have now found their way to the courts in Faro pose a more pressing problem for Lynn.