Dublin 4 residents opposed to St Michael’s floodlights raise concern for Brent geese

Residents along Nutley Avenue in Dublin 4 have expressed concerns for the welfare of the light-bellied Brent goose as part of their opposition to plans by St Michael’s College for a new flood-lighting system for the school’s sports grounds.

Planning consultants for applicants, the Spiritans, have told Dublin City Council that the introduction of pitch lighting will enable St Michael’s College, a fee-paying school, to continue to deliver excellence in education, sports and personal development for the school community.

The planning report for the successful Leinster schools rugby college states that “the proposed development will have limited material, visual and environmental impact external to the site”.

The primary and secondary schools are located on a campus adjacent to Ailesbury Road and Nutley Avenue catering for 1,000 students and 100 staff in Dublin 4.

The planned floodlight system comprises five 18.3m high lighting poles to the main synthetic pitch; six 18.3m high lighting poles to the main grass pitch and four 15m high lighting poles to another synthetic training pitch.

However, in an objection on behalf of 29 householders on Nutley Avenue, it states “we feel the proposal represents an inappropriate, unjustified and poorly assessed form of development”.

The objection signed off by two Nutley Avenue householders, Declan Kennedy and Declan Corcoran, on behalf of their neighbours contends that the flood lighting system “would irreversibly impair residential amenity, undermine the character and setting of a protected structure, and fail to comply with the requirements of both the Dublin City Development Plan and EU environmental law”.

The objection further contends that due to the sensitive ecological character of the site, including the existing grass pitch, that planning permission should be refused, and that the only outcome consistent with proper planning and sustainable development is that no floodlighting should be permitted on the site.

The Nutley Avenue group objection states an environmental report lodged with the application confirms that the light-bellied Brent goose, a migratory bird that overwinters in Irish grassland, is observed to feed on Pitch 2 on a regular and ongoing basis.

The objection states that the introduction of high-intensity floodlighting would give rise to adverse effects on the goose, which arrives from Arctic Canada.

Given the ecological sensitivity of the site and the protected status of the light-bellied Brent goose “no level of floodlighting can be considered acceptable in this location”, according to the objection.

The objection states that the goose is highly sensitive to disturbance, and repeated flushing and displacement can lead to increased energy expenditure, reduced feeding efficiency and abandonment of feeding sites.

Underlining how much homes Nutley Avenue are sought after, Residential Property Price Register entries show last year one Nutley Avenue home sold for €2m with a second selling for €3m.

A number of Ailesbury Road residents have also expressed concerns over the scheme.

Ailesbury Road resident Gavin Blake has told the council “the floodlights are massive and not in keeping with a residential area. Time restrictions for lighting use are absolutely required to minimise residential disturbance.”

Rioghnach Ní Chinnéide of Ailesbury Road has requested the council to give careful consideration to the cumulative and long-term impacts of the proposed floodlighting on adjacent residential properties.

The council has now taken residents’ concerns into account and requested further information from the applicants stating it has concerns regarding potential light overspilling into the rear garden of properties along Ailesbury Road and Nutley Avenue.

In response to the concerns over the light bellied Brent goose, the council has requested the applicants to carry out a bird survey.

The council has also asked the applicants to address its concerns over the insufficient scientific information in the application concerning the development’s impact on the environment.