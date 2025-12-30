New Year’s Eve events: What’s happening around Ireland

There’s a feast of New Year’s Eve festivals and fireworks to enjoy over the coming days with several free, family-friendly events to ring in the new year.

Dublin’s seaside towns of Howth harbour and Dún Laoghaire are, for the second year running, holding simultaneous fireworks displays at 7pm on New Year’s Eve.

In Howth, the main viewing area will be from Pier Park and along Harbour Road, with the display also expected to be visible at Burrow beach, Portmarnock beach and the Malahide coastline.

In Dún Laoghaire, the display will take place at the east pier, with the main viewing area along Newtownsmith towards Dún Laoghaire town. Both are free events.

For those in Dublin city centre, the Procession of Light parade will weave its way through the streets from 4pm, with street performers and marching bands making their way from Cook Street, near Christ Church Cathedral, along Dame Street to Dublin Castle.

While this event is also free, Dublin city’s New Year’s Eve countdown concert at Dublin Castle is a ticketed event. The main event at 8pm is already sold out, but as of Monday evening tickets were still available for the matinee at 4pm featuring DJ Shelly Gray and performances by Florence Road and Biird. Family tickets, for two adults and two children, cost €24.90, €10 cheaper than last year, with single tickets priced €9.90. The show includes a “midnight moment” countdown at 6.30pm.

The Dublin festival is a three-day event with performances and displays, some of which are free, taking place on Tuesday and on New Year’s Day. On Tuesday, Echoes of Ireland, four free concerts, will be held in Dublin Castle from 4-8pm, including Cliffords, Madra Salach, Simple Things and Chubby Cat.

On New Year’s Day there will be a programme of free, family-friendly festivities in Dublin Castle and Meeting House Square from 1-5pm. Dublin Castle will host Kíla, Chasing Abbey, Grooveline and Still Blue. In nearby Meeting House Square, there will be performances from Mundy, DUG, The Wran and The Awning.

Several music venues in the city will also open for free daytime events with further information available at NYFDublin.com.

In Galway city a free event will be held in the historical grounds of St Nicholas Collegiate Church with of music, art and light displays 6-9pm. Entertainment kicks off with the Galway Ukulele Tribe playing popular hits and seasonal favourites, followed by TBL8, a high-energy brass ensemble, and PrYmary Colours, a fusion of pop, funk and performance art, leading up to an early 8.30pm countdown to the church bells.

New Year’s Eve is the last day of Corkmas in Cork city, with a Ferris wheel and carousel on Grand Parade.

In Dingle, a fireworks display will take place from 8pm at the marina ahead of a midnight countdown using a projected clock.

For those in Limerick with energy left over the next day, a sober rave is taking place on New Year’s Day, with club classics promised at Wickham Way from 4pm.