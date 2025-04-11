Hammerson gets go ahead to redevelop O’Connell St building

A computer generated image of the overall proposed by Hammerson of Dublin Central development showing Civic Square from Moore Street Arch. Photograph: Hammerson

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to Hammerson’s latest phase of its planned €500 million transformation plan for Dublin city centre despite the opposition of Sinn Fein party leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

The appeals board granted planning permission to Hammerson-owned Dublin Central GP Ltd for the revamp of a protected structure, 61 O’Connell Street Upper that comprises the conservation, repair, refurbishment and adaptive reuse of the existing four storey commercial building.

The building is one of the few on that part of the street to have been left broadly intact after the 1916 Easter Rising.

The scheme is to include two licensed restaurant/cafe units with takeaway/collection facilities, three two bed apartments and a gym/leisure studio at basement level.

The council granted planning permission for the scheme in October 2023 and Deputy McDonald along with The Moore Street Preservation Trust appealed the grant to An Bord Pleanala.

Both appellants requested an oral hearing on the basis of the historical importance of the site being central to the evacuation route and the location of the surrender of those who escaped under fire from the GPO during the Easter Rising of 1916.

However, this request was refused by An Bord Pleanala.

Deputy McDonald told the council that the current application - and earlier applications - do not fully recognise the Moore Street area as a group of structures of special architectural, historical, technical, social and cultural interest or that it contributes to the appreciation of a protected structure.

Appeals board inspector in the case, Mary Kennelly concluded that the proposed development “would not adversely affect the character or integrity of the evacuation route and is likely to enhance the appearance and legibility of this part of the laneway”.

Ms Kennelly said: “Together with the proposed public realm and other improvements to the network of laneways, this area which is currently inhospitable and neglected, would also be considerably enhanced and be made more accessible and attractive to the public.

Ms Kennelly added that “the proposed mixed-use development would contribute to the regeneration and revitalisation of the area which is designated as a Key Opportunity site in need of regeneration”.

Ms Kennelly said: “The proposal to retain, conserve, repair and refurbish the modified 18th century building for adaptive re-use together with the sensitive and well considered conservation approach to the protected façade and the historic building are welcomed.

As part of her 172 page report recommending permission, Ms Kennelly said this “would retain a historic building in use, would contribute positively to the character and special interest of the Protected Structure and the O’Connell Street Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).