Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli called up for Ireland’s friendly with North Macedonia

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has been called up for the Republic of Ireland's friendly against North Macedonia on Tuesday. Photograph: Sally Rawlins/Getty Images

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has been handed his first senior Republic of Ireland call-up ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against North Macedonia after Sammie Szmodics was ruled out.

The 26-year-old Alli, on loan at Portsmouth from Luton, joined up with the squad on Sunday morning to take part in his first training session.

Szmodics was knocked unconscious in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final defeat to the Czech Republic, and has returned to Derby to continue his recovery.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has also said that Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor is a doubt to face North Macedonia, having left camp to travel home for family reasons.