Soccer

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli called up for Ireland’s friendly with North Macedonia

26-year-old comes in for Sammie Szmodics for Tuesday night’s game at the Aviva Stadium

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has been called up for the Republic of Ireland's friendly against North Macedonia on Tuesday. Photograph: Sally Rawlins/Getty Images
Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has been called up for the Republic of Ireland's friendly against North Macedonia on Tuesday. Photograph: Sally Rawlins/Getty Images
Sun Mar 29 2026 - 13:151 MIN READ

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has been handed his first senior Republic of Ireland call-up ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against North Macedonia after Sammie Szmodics was ruled out.

The 26-year-old Alli, on loan at Portsmouth from Luton, joined up with the squad on Sunday morning to take part in his first training session.

Szmodics was knocked unconscious in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final defeat to the Czech Republic, and has returned to Derby to continue his recovery.

Heimir Hallgrímsson has also said that Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor is a doubt to face North Macedonia, having left camp to travel home for family reasons.

  • Listen to america 2026 our special World Cup podcast with Kevin Kilbane and Paul Howard

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date