An Coimisiún Pleanála approves plan to demolish synagogue to make way for 60 flats

Nearby residents said the synagogue with its stars of David and stained-glass windows was important to history of the area's Jewish community. Photograph: Alan Betson

Planners at An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) have agreed to contentious plans for a 60-unit apartment scheme on the site of Dublin’s largest synagogue.

ACP has granted planning permission to Granbrind Terenure Ltd for the apartment block scheme despite opposition from local residents.

The 0.54-hectare site on Rathfarnham Road, Terenure, houses an Orthodox Jewish synagogue, which has occupied the plot since 1952.

ACP has granted planning permission after concluding that the scheme “would provide for a compact and sustainable form of urban development at a highly accessible location, would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would not adversely impact the character of the area”.

A letter lodged with the application on behalf of the Dublin Hebrew Congregation stated it fully supported the application.

One of the signatories to the letter, dated July 2024, was Ireland’s chief rabbi, Yoni Wieder.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission for the scheme in April, but the development was stalled after an appeal by Terenure Residents Association, Wasdale Park residents and Greenmount Lawns residents.

Opposing the demolition of the synagogue, the residents claimed the landmark building with its five stars of David and stained-glass windows would be a huge loss to the history of the Jewish community living in the area.

The residents also argued the proposed apartment blocks would result in overlooking, an overbearing and intrusive presence and overshadowing on adjoining properties.

As part of a 105-page inspector’s report, ACP inspector Mary Kennelly stated, however, she agreed “that the demolition of these buildings is appropriate”.

Ms Kennelly said that the synagogue building “is not a protected structure and has not been assessed as being of architectural or historical significance and is unsuitable for repurposing and reuse”.

She also stated it was intended that the stained-glass windows would be reused in a future synagogue site and it was accepted these would not be suitable for use in other community buildings.

Ms Kennelly said “the demolition of the buildings is considered to be acceptable in light of the information provided as it would facilitate the redevelopment of the site for the benefit of the community”.

A report lodged with the application justifying the demolition of the synagogue stated “the overall rationale for the proposed demolition of existing structures on site and the construction of a new residential development is such that the provision of new housing units in an area of such high population growth, and within close proximity to the city centre, must also be recognised and valued”.

The Terenure synagogue was designed by Irish architect Wilfred Cantwell.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Hebrew Congregation told The Irish Times last year it planned to move to a more suitably sized facility as the space was too large for its needs.