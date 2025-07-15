Redevelopment of Dublin’s Victorian fruit and vegetable market begins

The refurbishment of the Victorian fruit and vegetable market in Dublin's north inner city is expected to cost €44m. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The €44 million redevelopment of Dublin’s Victorian fruit and vegetable market has started, a decade after planning permission was granted for the work.

The project, which is expected to take just over two years, involves the conservation and restoration of the 127-year-old market building on Mary’s Lane close to Capel Street, along with new buildings to the southside of the market facing the Luas line on Chancery Street.

Once completed, the revamped market will house at least 80 stalls along with a “restaurant and food demonstration space” as well as an outdoor “farmers’ market” under canopies at the Chancery Street Yard, Dublin City Council said.

Archaeological investigations have been undertaken and some asbestos removal completed. The main contractors Purcell Construction have moved on site to begin internal works to the protected structure, councillors were told on Monday.

The work includes: roof upgrades, refurbishment of the cast iron posts and wrought iron structures; repair of original brickwork and tiles and 15 large-scale doors; demolition of some 20th-century additions; and building of new structures including two toilet blocks.

The redevelopment of the market was first proposed in 2002. In 2007 a consortium was selected for what was then a €425 million project involving apartments and offices as well as a retail food market. Michelin-starred restaurateur Patrick Guilbaud was reported to be “in talks” as an anchor tenant, but contracts were never signed before the financial crash hit.

In 2011, the council announced more modest plans to redevelop the market as a retail and wholesale food facility. The following year it began repairs to the roof and in 2013 it drafted redevelopment plans to open the new market in mid-2015.

The development again stalled when it emerged vacant possession of the hall was required for the work to take place. At that point, about a dozen wholesalers were still using the building. In March 2015 the council secured planning permission for a retail-only market, and following several more years of negotiation with the traders, secured vacant possession of the building in August 2019.

The council immediately closed the market and said it would begin the tender process for the new retail market which it hoped to have operational by 2021.

It has remained closed since, apart from its rental to a construction company for storage, occasional one-off events, and its use by film companies. Since its closure, the historic building has been subject to repeated vandalism with several of its old wooden doors badly damaged by fire.

Councillors last March approved borrowing of up to €30 million as part of the overall €44 million estimated cost of the project, and ministerial approval was subsequently sought and granted for work to begin.

The new facility will be a “quintessentially Irish food market” operating seven days a week to “support the city’s north retail core and highlight the food offer to locals and visitors alike”, the council said.

Shoppers will be able to “do their weekly food shop, or dine on-site at the restaurant or traders stalls”. Facilities will be provided for “community growers and start-up food business” and more established local producers who will have a “direct route to market with some producing on-site” the council said.

“The new market will act as a catalyst for regeneration and new uses in the area while providing for food education and associated events,” it said.