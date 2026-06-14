Don’t forget the fizz: the wines to buy on your French holiday this summer

Just be aware that the wine you enjoy in the sunny heat of the south of France may not taste quite the same on a damp autumn evening in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

We all like to discover something new on holiday, either to enjoy in situ, bring back as a gift for friends or as a memento of a lovely time. France offers an amazing array of high-quality goods covering everything from household items to fashion, and, of course food, wine and spirits. Many of these are local artisanal products that rarely leave the area. Regional specialities can include meat, bread, dairy products and patisserie. Every region seems to have its own cheese and charcuterie, as well as special local recipes.

As we are all painfully aware, the Republic has some of the highest duty rates on beer, wine and spirits in the EU, so no matter which European country you are visiting, the wine is likely to be cheaper. Producer countries such as France, Spain, Portugal and Italy tend to have the lowest duties. The price differential is less with more expensive wines, as duty forms a smaller part of the overall cost. The differences are most marked with sparkling wine, which is taxed here at twice the rate of still wine. So, while on holiday in France enjoy plenty of fizz, be it Champagne or a Crémant.

The range of wines available in Ireland is fairly comprehensive, so finding something unique may require a little work. You will also discover that, in France, the selection in a wine shop, supermarket or restaurant tends to be very local. Don’t expect an amazing range of Burgundy in a shop in Bordeaux. And Marlborough sauvignon drinkers will be disappointed; you are unlikely to find any foreign wines at all. There should be plenty of local alternatives though.

If you are staying in a lesser-known wine producing area, it is likely that you will come across a local speciality that is unknown in Ireland. Beware of bringing your discovery back home, however. Many wines that taste great on the patio in the sunny south of France are somehow not quite the same when consumed on a cold wet autumn evening in a dark Irish kitchen.

It is worth doing a little research before you head off, so that you are not completely confused in a wine shop. Look on the internet and read a few books. My favourites include Culinaria, which covers food and drinks region by region and has recipes, too, and Andrew Jefford’s The New France. Many producers welcome visitors, some charging for the privilege. Smaller wineries may require an appointment. It is a great way to learn and taste at the same time.

On holidays past, I brought back a range of baby bottles of liqueurs from the La Grande Chartreuse abbey. On the same holiday I visited a winery and bought a range of delicious Savoie wines unobtainable in Ireland. As we were flying, all were consumed in our gîte over the course of our stay. On holidays to southwest France, I have had great fun investigating the wines of Marcilliac, Gaillac, Quercy and Fronton, as well as the better-known Cahors. In Brittany I have come across some fantastic ciders, Pommeau and beers as well as Chouchen, the local mead.