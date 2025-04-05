Fire guts factory near Dublin city centre

Up to 30 firefighters fought an overnight blaze at a derelict factory site near Dublin city centre.
The fire broke out shortly before midnight at the premises off the North Circular Road on Portland Street North, Dublin 1.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the blaze which took several hours to bring under control.
A statement from garda headquarters said the fire has now been extinguished and that “no injuries have been reported at this time”.
The scene has been preserved so that a technical examination can be conducted over the coming hours.