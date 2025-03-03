Disruption to Dublin Bus services expected to escalate in coming days

Routes operating out of Donnybrook garage are understood to have been particularly affected. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Increased disruption to Dublin Bus services is expected on Tuesday morning and over the coming days as a work to rule by about 190 engineering operatives at garages across the city which started on Sunday evening continues.

The company has apologised for a number of service issues on Monday morning, when routes operating out of Donnybrook garage are understood to have been particularly affected.

About 50 of 300 buses due to have been serviced there overnight were not ready to leave the depot on schedule on Monday morning due to the action involving staff who, though not mechanics, are employed to perform a range of tasks related to readying vehicles for service.

They are pursuing parity with another grade which the Labour Court said, while rejecting the claim late last year, would effectively give them an unfunded 14.5 per cent pay increase. The court noted the two sides had previously agreed any increases outside of normal pay rounds would have to be funded.

The company has offered a 4.5 per cent increase linked to additional productivity but this was rejected by the workers.

Siptu organiser John Murphy said the impact of the work to rule and overtime ban is likely to be felt to an increasing extent over the coming days.

“More of the buses will have been out on the road today and while there will be more staff in there too, I think it’s likely there will be more disruption tomorrow,” he said on Monday evening.

The two sides are due to hold talks on Thursday and the company expressed the hope on Monday the action might be suspended until then.

Mr Murphy said he thought that was unlikely at this stage, given the number of local meetings that would have to take place.

“I’m surprised the company didn’t seek to engage more formally last week as this was approaching,” he said. “The vote on industrial action was in early January and the notice was served about two weeks ago. Hopefully, progress will be made on Thursday and we can see where we go from there.”

In its statement, Dublin Bus said it “apologises for any delays caused to some customers due to the ongoing work to rule industrial action taken by engineering operatives since Sunday, March 2nd.

“The matters in dispute were heard by the Labour Court on November 1st, 2024 and a recommendation was subsequently rejected at ballot by the engineering operatives grade. A ballot for industrial action was then taken.

“Dublin Bus has arranged a meeting with the trade unions for Thursday, March 6th, and has asked the trade unions to suspend their industrial action and engage in meaningful negotiations to bring an end to this dispute.”