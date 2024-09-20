M50 will choke up with lorry traffic unless rail freight is redeveloped, says Eamon Ryan

Dublin Port’s drive to double its business will see an additional 2.5 million trucks annually on the M50, the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has stated.
The port is forecasting that its capacity will reach 77 million tonnes of freight by 2040, up from 35 million tonnes at present.
Dublin Port’s 3FM project involves a €1.1 billion expansion over the coming years which will be primarily located on the Poolbeg Peninsula. It will involve the construction of a new lift-on lift-off (lo-lo) terminal near the ESB’s generating station and also a new roll-on roll-off terminal.
There will be a new bridge across the river Liffey linking the north and south sides of the port. A maritime village at Pigeon House Road will accommodate local rowing, sailing and boat clubs.
The plan is currently with An Bord Pleanála and next Wednesday, September 25th is the final date for submissions from the public.
Mr Ryan told local residents at a meeting in Ringsend that the M50 is at full capacity, as is the M1.
Ireland has one of the lowest rates of rail freight in Europe and only a small proportion of companies, notably Coca Cola and Tara Mines, are using rail freight in the State at present. “That’s it pretty much. I am absolutely convinced we can get it back. Our neighbours in France and Germany are doing it, we need to do it too.
“We have to get it back because we have such a challenge to reduce our emissions. The truck-based system has such an impact on communities. I believe those companies that are concerned about their carbon footprint will want to switch. We can reverse a 50 to 60 year decline in rail freight.”
Dublin Port has underutilised rail freight capacity at its East Wall depot. A railway connection to Shannon Foynes port will be opened presently.
Trucks are moving to electric, he stated, but that will bring logistical challenges if a truck has to recharge for several hours before making a return journey. Rail freight will make more economic sense in the years ahead, he suggested.
He also told the meeting that he does not believe the east coast will need a new port in the coming decades to deal with capacity. The future expansions of Cork, Rosslare, Waterford and Shannon Foynes ports will make it unnecessary to have a new port on the east coast.
