Fencing on Grand Canal to be removed ‘within months’

Waterways Ireland plans to remove fencing along the Grand Canal in Dublin “within the the coming months” and to improve landscaping in the area. Photograph :Sam Boal/Collins

Waterways Ireland (WI) plans to remove fencing along the Grand Canal in Dublin within the coming months and to improve landscaping in the area.

Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act indicate that interventions proposed include “the enhancement of the biodiversity nature/wildlife and ecology of the canal corridors”.

The all-island waterways organisation says a pilot programme will move forward along stretches of the canal from Portobello to Grand Canal Dock.

“In practical terms the interventions may include new landscaping, additional seating and benches, appropriate and suitable planting, wildlife attractors, art installations, sculptures and appropriate interpretation.”

READ MORE

While the erection of fencing along the canal wasn’t “ideal” it was “necessary” from a health, safety and welfare perspective, it states.

“As we are only too aware in WI the canals can be deceptively dangerous – deep water in places, 800mm of sediment throughout and steep slopes.” The organisation feared individuals would end up seriously ill or dead following trips or falls.

The fencing was erected in May after more than 100 asylum seekers were evicted from a camp on the banks of the water.

The organisation’s documents indicate it was put up as a “short-term measure” and access is required to allow for maintenance of the grassed sections and management of litter.

“Similarly, the recreational and community amenity associated with the fenced sections needs to be reinstated.”

On May 7th last the organisation found “both sides of the canal” were fully occupied with the tented encampment running from Huband Bridge to Mount Street Bridge.

The organisation’s documents reveal those who were determined to be “too ill” to travel onward from the tents when they were being removed, but who did not require hospital treatment, were brought to the medical team at Citywest site for “further assessment and monitoring.” They were then accommodated by the International Protection Accommodation Service in designated accommodation.