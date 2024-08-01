Large fire at industrial unit in Coolock sends smoke plume across Dublin

Firefighters are battling a large blaze which has broken out at an industrial property in Coolock, north Dublin.

The fire broke out on Thursday at the premises on the Oscar Traynor Road. Five fire engines are currently at the scene.

The fire has caused significant damage to the property and is emitting a large plume of smoke. People living in the area have reported ash landing in their gardens.

Dublin Fire Brigade said smoke is drifting across the locality and has advised residents to close all windows and doors if they can smell smoke.

The fire in Coolock, spreading smoke across the city, seen on Thursday evening from the roof of The Irish Times building on Tara Street, Dublin

Flights have been taking off and landing from nearby Dublin Airport as normal. The fire is several kilometres from the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock which was the scene of several arson attacks last month.

A spokeswoman for airport operators DAA said: “A fire in the Santry area is resulting in smoke blowing towards the airport this evening. This is not impacting on operations at the airport and flights continue to operate as normal. The airport team, in collaboration with AirNav Ireland, continue to monitor the situation.”