Protesters pull down fences erected to stop encampments along Dublin’s Grand Canal

People pull down barriers erected to stop tents being pitched along the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Dozens of fences erected along the Grand Canal in south Dublin were pulled down on Thursday evening following a pro-refugee protest in Portobello.

The barriers had been erected by Waterways Ireland in May along a 2km-stretch of the canal to prevent the return of homeless migrants who were using the canal banks as a campsite.

More than 200 people gathered in the plaza beside the Nyx hotel in Portobello at 7pm calling for the fences to be torn down.

Chants of “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” could be heard as about two dozen protestors pulled down the barriers between Portobello and Harold’s Cross bridge.

Gardaí arrived at the scene shortly after 8pm and one female protester was taken away in handcuffs.

A number of gardaí began pushing barriers back into place as the crowd dispersed.