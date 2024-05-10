Asylum seeker tents appear on new section of Dublin’s Grand Canal day after clearance

More than 20 tents sheltering homeless asylum seekers were pitched along the Grand Canal on Friday morning, a few hundred metres from where over 100 tents were cleared on Thursday.

The homeless men are understood to include a number who have been in Dublin for several weeks. Several who were awake at 8am and sitting by a nearby bridge were from Afghanistan and Palestine.

Several had been at the Grand Canal encampment but had missed the buses that transported men to Crooksling, southwest Dublin, and Dundrum during Thursday’s early morning clearance of that area.

The tents were pitched at the Wilton Terrace area, between Baggot Street and Leeson Street in the south of Dublin’s city centre.

Shortly before 9am several men left the area to get breakfast. While passersby largely ignored the tents several stopped to take photographs of the line of tents beneath the trees.

After an operation to transfer 160 people from the canal to other locations, Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Thursday the days of asylum seekers living in tents on Dublin’s streets for weeks or months had come to an end.

Those asylum seekers were handed an information sheet during the 6am operation on Thursday and were told they do not have permission to stay beside the canal, that tents may be seized and asylum seekers may be prosecuted if they refuse to move from tented encampments.

“You are committing an offence. If you refuse to come to the available accommodation or you later return to stay in this area you may be moved on by An Garda Síochána (Police) and you may be arrested and prosecuted,” the information docket said.

An early morning operation on the Grand Canal in Dublin saw around 100 tents pitched by asylum seekers cleared. Video: Alan Betson/Kitty Holland (, )

The number of asylum seekers being accommodated by the State has exceeded 30,000 for the first time as the Government considers a review of supports available to those who are not in direct provision.

The Department of Justice confirmed to The Irish Times that a total of 7,667 people had applied for international protection this year as of May 7th, an increase of more than 2,500 since the last official figures of 5,162 on March 31st.

A total of 30,027 people are being accommodated (up from 29,456 at the end of April) and a further 1,825 are awaiting an offer of State accommodation, according to the latest figures published on Thursday night by the Department of Integration.