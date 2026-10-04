Man dies in overnight apartment fire in Mount Merrion, Dublin

Units from three stations responded to the alert which was received at about 1.20am. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 50s died over night in an apartment fire on the southside of Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it was alerted to a fire at 1.20am in the Stillorgan/Mount Merrion area of the city and firefighters and paramedics from Donnybrook, Rathfarnham and Dolphin’s Barn were sent to the scene.

The blaze was quickly brought under control but the body of a man was recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at St Colmcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown.

The coroner was notified and a postmortem examination will be carried out.

An Garda Síochána took control of the scene at about 3am and a technical examination was being carried out on Sunday morning.

It is understood, however, that foul play is not suspected.