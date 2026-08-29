Breakthrough Irish comedian takes prize at Edinburgh Comedy Awards

A line outside a venue for this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Photograph: The New York Times

Irish comedian Marty Gleeson was among two “brilliant writers and performers” to win the top gongs at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

SNL UK writer Chris Cantrill and Gleeson have taken home the prize for best comedy show and best newcomer respectively at the 46th Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Gleeson’s show Dog Ear was inspired by her time at art school in Limerick.

The dry and surreal stand-up comic was a BBC New Comedian and Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award finalist.

She was also crowned the LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year in 2024.

The awards were presented by previous winners, Baby Reindeer and Half Man star Richard Gadd, who won best comedy in 2016, and SNL UK star Ayoade Bamgboye, who claimed the best newcomer award last year.

Cantrill was selected out of 550 eligible shows and claimed the best comedy show award for Rewilding, a “twisted tale” about how life in his peaceful countryside community was disrupted by a heinous act of vandalism.

The win, which included £10,000 (€11,700) in prize money, came on his fourth nomination after previously being up for the award in 2019 and 2022 as part of the duo The Delightful Sausage alongside comedian Amy Gledhill, as well as in 2024 for his solo show at the Fringe.

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The ceremony also recognised the charity benefit show One Joke, where 60 comedians told one single joke before leaving the stage, with the panel prize for representing the “spirit of the Fringe”.

The show was produced by Benjamin Alborough and Ellie BW of Liebenspiel.

Both the best newcomer award and panel prize winners were awarded £5,000 each.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges, chaired by Liz Lewin, director of comedy series at Netflix UK, who said: “It was wonderful to be part of a judging panel and process that gave such careful, thorough and enjoyable consideration to such a range of outstanding comedians, any one of whom would have been a winner to be proud of.

“In Chris and Marty we see two very different but equally brilliant writers and performers who have both conjured something that only they could have.”

Edinburgh Comedy Awards director, Nica Burns, and executive director Emma Brunjes said in a joint statement: “In Chris and Marty we have two outstanding winners: both are exceptional comedians, writers and performers who have crafted wonderful shows to win the accolades of best comedy show and best newcomer.

“There is so much talent at the Edinburgh Fringe and comedy is again the largest category this year. With so much talent to choose from, the judges’ debate was knowledgeable, exciting and passionate.

“Congratulations to Chris and Marty and all the comedians shortlisted – you are all terrific.” – PA