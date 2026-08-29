Ulster take convincing win over Connacht for third-place finish in Women’s Interpros

Ulster’s Stacey Sloan and Siobhan Sheerin celebrate after their win over Connacht in the Women's Interpros third-place playoff on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Women’s Interpros third-place playoff: Connacht 10 Ulster 29

Choose the numbers. Ulster have won two interprovincials since Murray Houston took over in 2023, but before that hadn’t won a single match in the series since 2011. When they met Connacht on the opening weekend, the Westerners prevailed 15-10, but on the final day at Dexcom Stadium, Ulster shredded the form book.

Their win was convincing, playing good rugby in attack and keeping Connacht scoreless after the interval to seal a third-place finish.

Connacht winger Aoife Heaney showed some nice footwork to score their opening try, made a little easier by some brittle tackling. But Ulster showed great character to strike back emphatically, Olivia McKinley claiming their first try of the afternoon before hooker Maebh Clenaghan added a brace.

In between Clenaghan’s two tries, outhalf Méabh Deely clawed back a score for Connacht. But before the break, former Armagh footballer Niamh Marley added Ulster’s fourth, giving them a 24-10 interval lead.

Connacht may rue how narrow they set-up, hindered by poor kicking and an overreliance on Aoibheann Reilly to dictate their shape in attack. Only Faith Oviawe had the vision to look beyond the orthodox.

Ulster dominated the gain-line and Sophie Barrett’s introduction after the break gave them an edge in the scrum, which they invariably turned into penalties, although the odd one was puzzling.

Replacement Siobhan Sheerin ensured an Ulster win on last try despite appearing offside from the cross-kick. No one had the wind or the heart to quibble. Ulster were deserving winners.

Munster now take on Leinster in the final, which kicks off at 4.30pm.