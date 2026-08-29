Courts

Former RTÉ presenter Keith Walsh sues broadcaster for ‘unfair dismissal’

2FM presenter co-hosted Breakfast Republic for more than five years from 2014

2FM Breakfast Republic presenters Jennifer Zamparelli, Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh (right) with Dacia Ireland marketing manager Liz O’Gorman (centre). Walsh is bringing High Court proceedings agains the broadcaster having been let go in 2020. File photograph.
2FM Breakfast Republic presenters Jennifer Zamparelli, Bernard O’Shea and Keith Walsh (right) with Dacia Ireland marketing manager Liz O’Gorman (centre). Walsh is bringing High Court proceedings agains the broadcaster having been let go in 2020. File photograph.
Conor Pope Consumer Affairs Correspondent
Sat Aug 29 2026 - 11:432 MIN READ

RTÉ has been served with a High Court summons by solicitors representing former 2FM presenter Keith Walsh in connection with claims he was unfairly dismissed and had his employment status wrongly classified for years.

Walsh, who worked as a presenter on the station’s Breakfast Republic alongside Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O’Shea for more than five years from 2014, was told his contract would not be renewed in 2020.

As he was considered effectively a freelance worker rather than an employee of the national broadcaster, he had limited rights. However, that status and the manner in which he claims he was treated are at the heart of the current action.

In court papers filed last week, Walsh said he was seeking damages for “breach of contract, loss, inconvenience and expense arising suffered by him as a result of [RTÉ’s] actions”.

READ MORE

‘It was day 13 or 14 when people started dying’: More than 200 set sail for Europe. Only 36 survived

Deaths of Irish woman and husband in hot tub in Spain may have been accidental

‘Adding a tip is crazy’: Irish people united on their view of tipping terminals

‘Why are we so wedded to the county system – a British system?’: Pat Gilroy on the GAA’s future

The papers allege the national broadcaster made a mistake in classifying him as a contractor and not as an employee.

Walsh is seeking a legal declaration that he was “at all material times, an employee” of RTÉ and should have been entitled to the pension contributions, annual leave, overtime and other contractual elements given to employees.

He is also seeking an order compelling RTÉ to cover all tax liabilities owed to Revenue as well as a declaration that he was wrongly dismissed and damages for that wrongful dismissal. The action seeks aggravated and/or exemplary damages “for infringement of [Wash’s] constitutional rights, including his right to work, and for denial of his rights to natural and constitutional justice and fairness of procedures”.

It is the latest phase in a long-running dispute between Walsh and RTÉ that he thought had concluded when the Department of Social Protection said he had been incorrectly classified as self-employed.

However, that ruling was disputed by the broadcaster and subsequently appealed.

The classification of his status is key, as Walsh has previously claimed that had he been considered an employee rather than a contractor he could not have been let go by RTÉ as he had done nothing that would have given cause for his dismissal.

Walsh is being represented by managing partner of Hammerstones Solicitors Matthew Byrne, who told The Irish Times that if the legal action was successful it would “have a significant impact for [Walsh] and other broadcasters/actors and any person working in this industry and especially individuals employed by [RTÉ] on a contractor/ self-employed basis to vindicate and/or protect their rights as an employee”.

When contacted, a spokeswoman for the national broadcaster said it had no comment to make on the legal proceedings.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor