Patients can now dispose of unused and out-of-date medicines in any pharmacy

Medicines do not have to have been purchased at the pharmacy to which they are returned. Picture posed. Photograph: Getty

Patients will be able to dispose of unused and out-of-date medication in pharmacies nationwide as part of a new formal scheme aimed at protecting public health.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced on Friday the establishment of MediBack.

Under the scheme, all pharmacies nationwide will accept unused and out-of-date medicines.

These medicines do not have to have been purchased at the pharmacy to which they are being returned.

Most medicines for human use, plus some veterinary medicines for pets, will be accepted.

Some restrictions will apply, such as the exclusion of “sharps” – meaning needles or lancets – and medication for farm animals.

Safe medicines disposal is important for several reasons, experts say.

It helps prevent antimicrobial resistance, reduces the risk of falsified or diverted medicines entering the black market, lowers the risk of accidental poisoning and supports suicide prevention and self-harm reduction by limiting access to unused medicines.

Antimicrobial resistance is a growing threat to healthcare globally as it can make illnesses much harder – and sometimes impossible – to treat.

By returning unused or expired antimicrobials to pharmacies, individuals can help reduce this risk, protect water systems and the environment and ensure these valuable medicines remain effective for future generation.

Carroll MacNeill said pharmacists were “uniquely positioned to accept these medicines as they are highly accessible, experienced in safe disposal and appreciate the risks that unused or expired medicines can pose”.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said MediBack was an “important step in protecting public health and supporting safe use of medicines”.

“Unused and expired medicines retained in the home increase the risk of accidental poisoning, medicine misuse and avoidable harm,” he said.

“By providing a simple, free and accessible route for returning these medicines through community pharmacies, MediBack will help reduce these risks, supporting safer homes and healthier communities.”

Caoimhe McAuley, president of the Irish Pharmacy Union, which represents the sector, said: “Every day, pharmacists support patients with healthcare advice, medicines optimisation and pharmaceutical care.

“They understand the risks associated with unused medicines and have the expertise and infrastructure necessary to ensure medicines are disposed of safely and responsibly.

“This initiative is another example of the trusted role community pharmacies play in protecting patients’ health while delivering practical public health services closer to home.”