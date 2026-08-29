Crime & Law

Men arrested after €2.3m worth of drugs seized in Dublin operation

An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team observed and intercepted handover in public

The operation was carried out by An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team who observed and intercepted the handover of the drugs in 'a public place' in Blanchardstown on Friday
The operation was carried out by An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team who observed and intercepted the handover of the drugs in 'a public place' in Blanchardstown on Friday
Sarah Burns
Sat Aug 29 2026 - 15:451 MIN READ

Two men have been arrested after more than €2.3 million worth of drugs were seized in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

The seizure of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA was part of an intelligence-led investigation into the sale and supply of drugs.

The operation was carried out by An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team who observed and intercepted the handover of the drugs in “a public place” in Blanchardstown on Friday.

Gardaí seized about 18kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1.8 million. An additional four kilograms of suspected cocaine worth about €400,000 was seized from a vehicle at the scene.

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Gardaí intercepted €2.3 million worth of drugs in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, on Friday
Gardaí intercepted €2.3 million worth of drugs in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin, on Friday

Two men aged in their 50s and 60s were arrested and detained at a Garda station in the Dublin region under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Follow-up searches in Dublin resulted in an additional 5,000 MDMA tablets, worth an estimated €50,000, and four kilograms of cannabis herb, worth an estimated €56,000 being seized.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, gardaí said in a statement on Saturday.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times