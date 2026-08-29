Male arrested after man found dead next to seriously injured child in Co Tyrone

Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area

A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was found dead next to a seriously injured child in Co Tyrone, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

In a statement, the police said the man’s body was found in a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon.

The male who has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in police custody.

Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area.

A terraced house in the estate has been sealed off, with a number of officers and police cars in the area.

A forensic officer, dressed in a white suit, was seen at the property with an evidence bag.

A trampoline can be seen in the garden of the house.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Varsani, who is also chairwoman of Mid Ulster District Council, said: “My understanding is that there was a very serious domestic incident, certainly indications are towards the serious end of domestic incidents.

“There is a strong police presence in the area today, trying to carry out investigations and find out and establish what happened.

“We never confirm any of the details until the police would give those full details, but certainly it is a long-standing member of the local community who has been here a good number of years.

“There appears to be a strong sense of shock and trauma and again we ask people to be respectful of the news that might be coming out, and if you have any information, even the smallest piece of information, to please pass that on to police.” – PA