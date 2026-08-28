The last of Ireland’s independent grocers: ‘You could call it a key part of my social life’

It’s a bright and busy morning on Pearse Street in Kinsale, Co Cork, when just before 10.30am John McCarthy calls into Murphy’s grocery shop to make his regular purchase for lunch.

It is two slices of ham and two cherry tomatoes.

It is the kind of order grocer Sheila Murphy has received on more than one occasion over the past 50 years or so.

Up the west coast, the last independent grocer standing in Castlebar, Co Mayo, can relate to such orders.

Although Shane Rodgers did quip to a certain customer who had a proclivity for buying two slices of luncheon roll: “You must be having a party.”

Murphy and Rodgers don’t know each other but they have a lot in common. Both are from that fast-disappearing cohort of traditional, small family-owned grocers who are not aligned to chains such as Centra, Spar, Daybreak or Costcutter.

There are up to 35,000 family-run grocery shops in the country but the vast majority have joined franchises to aid their economic viability. For the small numbers still paddling their own canoes, they rely mainly on local producers and cash-and-carry wholesalers for their goods.

John McCarthy has been calling into Murphy’s of Kinsale for more than 50 years.

“It is very convenient and they’ve got everything,” he says. “Fantastic ham and they do lovely local breads, cakes and bracks. I’d only go to a supermarket occasionally.”

John McCarthy outside Murphy Grocers in Co Cork. Photograph: Áine Ryan

McCarthy is not the only customer who prefers the personal touch offered in Murphy’s, says Sheila.

“While you are buying your groceries you can have a bit of a chat, hear about who has got married and who has died and if you need an electrician or a plumber, or if you are a visitor and want to know where the post office is, we’re happy to help. In some ways during the summer, we are nearly like a tourist office.”

It has been more than 70 years since her late mother, Ellen McCarthy, moved the 30km from Kilbrittain to Kinsale and married Jim Murphy, a small farmer from Bandon.

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While Ellen ran the grocery shop, two of her sisters moved to the town also and ran drapery shops for many years.

“The draperies may be long gone but the grocery shop hasn’t changed in size or shape over the 70 years,” Sheila says. “There were four of us sisters growing up and we all worked in it. When one went away to boarding school, another would step in, and when one got married, somebody else stepped in.

“I took it over 35 years ago and I run it now with help from my sister Nora O’Brien,” says Sheila, who never married and lives nearby in the town.

“It is only now we don’t have much of the next generation available to work here. Sure the nieces and nephews all have their own careers.”

Murphy recalls how there were two main grocery shops on the street in the past. “There was ourselves and, where the Market Garden is now, that was called Maisie’s. Maisie’s was the very same as ourselves, and my mother and herself were great friends. It was a friendly competition.”

Sheila Murphy outside her shop. Photograph: Áine Ryan

“It’s harder now. I suppose I would be relying on an older clientele, and then we have the tourists during the summer. A lot of the holidaymakers come back every year and love the chat and the locally made and grown produce,” she says.

Murphy, a keen cyclist and walker, has no problem with opening every morning at 7am.

“You could call it a key part of my social life,” she says, laughing. “Many of my customers have become my friends.”

Rodger’s on Spencer Street in Castlebar adheres to the same early-morning regime. While Shane is now an octogenarian and has handed over the reins somewhat to his son Paul, with help from daughter Louise, he is still at the helm.

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When The Irish Times joins him for tea and a chat in the upstairs sittingroom, he has already done the banking for the day and will help stock the shelves later.

This is where he was raised from seven years old, when his family moved down the street after his uncle Pa gave his mother Alice the shop.

Layla Carney with Shane Rodgers at Rodgers' shop in Castlebar. Photograph: Áine Ryan

“It was my granduncle Thomas Gavin who set up a bakery here in 1898 and it later became a safe house for on-the-run IRA men during the Civil War whilst, ironically, having the contract for bread with the British army barracks in the town,” says Rodgers.

He took over the business in 1971, after his parents died, having worked in Castlebar Bacon Factory’s accounts department for 14 years.

He and his wife, Pauline, raised their seven children over this busy shop, with the young mother also feeding all the staff. Pauline was also in charge of cleaning the ice-cream machine each evening to ensure the shop’s reputation for selling the best ice-cream in the county town remained intact.

When asked if the children also helped, Rodgers jokes: “Not really. They helped themselves, all right.”

Missing cigarettes from packets, as well as chocolates and sweets were the favourite contraband, although the thieves never ended up in the courthouse, which is just across the road.

When Rodgers started out in the retail business there were 31 small grocery shops in Castlebar in the 1970s. His little shop is effectively the last of its type now.

“We are still here because we continued to diversify and we extended the shop back in 2000 and invested €300,000,” he says. It is the only way to survive. If you walk around Castlebar nowadays, a lot of those old premises are derelict or empty. The Aldis and the Lidls have taken over.”

In their continued bid for survival, they also upgraded their fridges and freezers last year to make them more sustainable and cost-efficient, with support from the council via an energy-efficiency grant. “It has been a game-changer for electricity costs,” he says.

Louise Rodgers. Photograph: Áine Ryan

Back in the old days, most of the shop’s customers came from out the Ballyheane and Westport roads and from around the town. These days, however, there is a big dependence on the nearby secondary school, just around the corner on the historic Mall, once the site of Lord Lucan’s cricket pitch.

“We also have a lot of customers from the courthouse, also on the Mall. Back in the olden days we used to sell a lot of ham but now its prepared sandwiches and hot food,” he says.

Diversification for this family business has seen daughter Alice open a coffee and smoothie takeaway next door.

Hard work may be the ethos of this family, but when Shane Rodgers is seen every evening picking up litter in the sylvan gardens of the Mall, its part of the pleasure of his daily constitutional walk.