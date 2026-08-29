Deaths of Irish woman and husband in hot tub in Spain may have been accidental

Autopsies have been carried out on Thomasina Tobin and her husband Patrick although the results have not been made public.

Investigators believe that the deaths of an Irish woman and her husband in a hot tub in a Spanish resort are likely to have been accidental.

Thomasina Tobin, who was 51 and from Castleblayney in Co Monaghan, and her husband, Patrick Tobin, who was 48 and originally from New Zealand, died on Tuesday in a rented villa in Cullera, near the city of Valencia. The couple’s teenage children found their bodies and raised the alarm.

The homicide unit of the civil guard has been investigating the deaths, although murder was just one of several theories it was working with.

The autopsy has been carried out although its results have not been made public. However, sources close to the investigation told The Irish Times that the indications were that the deaths were accidental. The possibility that there was foul play appeared to be ruled out by the fact that there was no sign of a forced entry in the villa.

According to Las Provincias, a local media outlet, the autopsy has led investigators to believe that Thomasina Tobin suffered either a medical emergency or a problem caused by a malfunction in the hot tub.

Her partner, according to this scenario, may have tried to help her get out of the hot tub but while doing so suffered another accident, possibly an electric shock, an inhalation of toxic fumes, or a medical problem.

Puncture marks were found on the skin of at least one of the bodies. These could have been caused when Patrick Tobin attempted to save his wife, according to the theory reported by Las Provincias.

Investigators have tested water from the hot tub and checked its suction system, as well as searching the house and reviewing security camera footage.

Investigators are now awaiting the results of a toxicology report which they hope will help clarify further what happened.

Thomasina Tobin was a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and had worked as a chartered quantity surveyor in London for the last 20 years. At the time of her death, she was a senior executive working for a project management consultancy firm in the construction industry.

Her family in Monaghan has strong connections to the arts and GAA.

Her father Tommy, a playwright and producer who has worked over many years in theatre and television, including on RTÉ’s popular drama series Glenroe, and his twin brother John, also a writer and director, both played intercounty football for Monaghan.

Her brother John is a member of the county board.