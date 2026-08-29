Male teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash

Gardaí are seeking information on a single vehicle e-scooter crash in Co Longford. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital following an e-scooter crash on Friday.

Another teenager, who was a passenger, is being treated for injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for information on the incident which occurred on Battery Road in Longford.

Emergency services responded to reports of the single vehicle crash at about 10.40pm.

Gardaí said the male adult driver was brought to Regional Hospital Mullingar and subsequently transferred to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries where he remained in critical condition on Saturday.

They said the female juvenile passenger was being treated at Regional Hospital Mullingar for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Saturday for a technical examination with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly road users with camera footage taken in the vicinity of the crash between 10:15pm and 10:45pm.

Anyone with information can contact Longford Garda station on (043) 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.