‘Caring and compassionate’: Spain crash victim Amy McCullagh remembered at funeral

The funeral of Amy McCullagh, who died in a car crash in Spain almost two weeks ago, took place at the Church of the Nativity in Ballunacargy, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The small town of Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, came to a halt on Friday morning as the funeral cortege of Spain crash victim Amy McCullagh made its way to the Church of the Nativity.

Outside the church lay floral tributes, while a large framed photograph of Amy McCullagh was mounted at the entrance. Inside, the church overflowed with mourners.

The mother of three was killed in a car crash near Málaga in Spain last month along with her brother-in-law, Mark McCullagh-Crichton, and his girlfriend, Michaela, who were buried on Thursday.

Her husband, Ian McCullagh, was seriously injured in the crash but attended her funeral following his release from hospital in Spain in recent days.

Symbols of her life brought to the altar included a coffee cup, which her friend Angela explained was to represent the many coffees, conversations, laughter and precious moments she shared with family and friends.

Other symbols included photos of her family, while her great interest in travel, shopping and fashion were also represented.

Fr Tony Gonoude recalled her as a hard worker who always had a great desire to succeed. She had been “a very kind” care assistant in Mullingar General Hospital. Colleagues in attendance recalled her as very able, caring and compassionate.

The priest told how she had wonderful red hair – which she never liked and covered up constantly – and how she loved to sit out with friends at the harbour or play on the street.

Her passion was music, in particular Ed Sheeran and Picture This. “Amy loved bright clothes,” he said. “Her radiance was memorable. No dark moment of tragedy can define her.

Ian McCullagh, the sole survivor of the crash and husband of Amy, follows the funeral cortege. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

“She had a heart for gifts, for happiness. She would treasure the moments when she could give cards to Ian, the children, and her family. Flowers, balloons, and fun made her day. In fact, the bigger the balloon, the better.

“A coffee with family, friends, being a fashion adviser. She loved clothes and design. Going to the cinema with the children, for meals with Ian, or favourite holidays, all gave her joy. She so loved to chat with her mam, her gran, to come to see her dad and siblings.”

The priest added that Ian and Amy loved to make special moments for their children, and to plan things together. Addressing her children, he said: “Dear Ruby, Kaylee and Curtis, this is not easy for you. Your bond and memories are special.

“Know that you have so much love in the memory of Amy, but also in your families and friends too.”

The priest said her radiance would be remembered “in the midst of the darkness of this tragedy and in this hour of grief”.

“Amy shone brightly in this world,” he said. “Her memory is a light for her children, for you as families, and for all here.

“Ed Sheeran, in his song, I Found a Love, has the words, ‘I know we’ll be all right this time’. Our faith tells us that in the Lord, Amy is okay. Her wounds are no more, and she is okay.”