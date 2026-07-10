Attendances at sexual assault treatment units in Ireland rise by 5%

The Rotunda SATU saw the biggest rise – 12.5 per cent – among the six HSE units last year. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

There was a 5 per cent increase in attendances at sexual assault treatment units (SATU) across the country last year.

The Rotunda SATU in Dublin’s north inner city saw the biggest rise (12.5 per cent) among the six HSE units in 2025, followed by Letterkenny in Co Donegal (11.5 per cent). The other SATUs located in Cork and Galway saw increases in attendances, while those in Waterford and Mullingar experienced decreases.

A total of 1,077 people attended the units, with those aged under 25 accounting for half of attendances, similar to the previous year.

Women accounted for 89 per cent of attendances, while men accounted for 10 per cent with 1 per cent identifying as another gender or none. There was a 2 per cent increase in male attendees last year.

The SATU annual report shows that 87 per cent of patients were seen within three hours of a request for urgent attendance.

There was an increase in incidents involving multiple assailants, according to the report.

“This statistic worryingly continues to rise year on year,” the report said, with 87 per cent of assaults (935 cases) perpetrated by a single assailant while 11 per cent (115 cases) involved multiple assailants.

“This is an area worthy of ongoing review,” the report said.

Of the 1,077 individuals who attended SATU, 588 (54 per cent) chose to report the incident to An Garda Síochána.

The majority of incidents (69 per cent) occurred indoors, predominantly in the victims’ (23 per cent) or assailants’ homes (22 per cent), with 15 per cent occurring in various outdoor settings.

Throat restraint was recorded in 91 (8 per cent) of attendances, which is “a significant concern”, the report said. Weapons were used in 6 per cent of incidents, which was in line with the previous year.

Prof Maeve Eogan, clinical lead for SATU, HSE, said the increase in attendances last year highlighted the importance of ongoing data collection to inform service and patient needs.

“It remains imperative that people can access responsive care in a timely fashion and that all aspects of society are aware of the prevalence and potential impacts of sexual violence, and the location and type of services available,” she said.

“Nobody ever ‘wants’ to attend a SATU and we never cease to be amazed by the strength that people display, despite the significance of the events they have experienced.”

SATU care is provided by a multidisciplinary team including specially trained doctors and nurses and midwives, who collaborate closely with other relevant agencies and specialists including An Garda Síochána, rape crisis networks and rape crisis centres and medical social workers.