Sophie O’Sullivan charges to 1,500m victory at the Morton Games in Santry

A beautifully timed run by Sophie O’Sullivan finally provided a headline Irish victory at the Morton Games in Santry, her finishing charge securing the 1,500 metres win in impressive style.

On a perfect sunny evening for distance running, O’Sullivan lined up in the penultimate event after falling just short of the win over 800m at the Cork City Sports on Wednesday.

Sitting third at the bell, O’Sullivan started her charge for glory down the backstretch, hitting the front around the final bend and holding on for the win in 4:08.26. Chloe Foerster from the US was second in 4:08.47.

There was a thrilling finale to the Morton Mile, Sam Prakel from the US breaking the meeting record with his victory in 3:50.97, having previously won the race back in 2018. Cathal Doyle, of host club Clonliffe Harriers, was hot on his heels in third, running 3:52.23, Britain’s Henry McLuckie second in 3:51.38.

Hopes of an Irish victory in the 5,000m were soon blown apart by Aron Gebremariam, the 19-year-old who fled Eritrea and now running for the Athlete Refugee Team. Breaking clear before halfway, Gebramariam just about held on for the win in 13:15.06, from the chasing Darragh McElhinney (13:15.99) and Nick Griggs (13:16.19), who were left wondering what might have been had they chased earlier.

“We just didn’t close the gap enough, I was gaining on him, but he just had enough gap on us,” said McElhinney.

Talk of a first sub-10 second clocking on an Irish track proved premature, although Cristian Miller from the US did manage break the stadium record when winning in 10.06 seconds, an Irish all-comers record and eclipsing the 10.12 Morton record set by Yohan Blake from Jamaica in 2015.

Bori Akinola was up on Miller at the halfway, and held on for third in 10.19, equalling his lifetime best set last month, the wind +1.3 m/s. Sean Aigboboh, the 20-year-old back from his first year at the University of Houston, took fifth in 10.27.

Nicola Tuthill got another chance to test herself against Camryn Rogers in the hammer, the Olympic and World Champion from Canada again showing the way with her sixth-round best of 75.97m, just shy of what she threw to also win in Cork.

Tuthill also threw her best of 71.07 in the sixth round, the 22-year-old from Bandon twice going beyond 70m, edging ever closer to the Irish record of 73.21 which has stood to Eileen O’Keeffe since 2007.

Sophie Becker during the Women's 400m at the Morton Games. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Sophie Becker chased hard for an Irish victory in the women’s 400m, the two-time Olympian coming up just short behind Kinga Gacka from Poland, who clocked 52.49 for the win – Becker coming home in 52.65.

“I’d like to have run a bit faster,” said Becker, “but lots of positives, my homestretch is improving, and hopefully we can be fighting for a relay medal at the European Championships next month.”

Jack Raftery was best of the Irish in the men’s 400m, coming through for fourth in 45.88, Britain’s Sam Lunt winning in 45.68. The men’s 800m produced a thrilling final, Henry Jonas from Britain snatching victory on the line 1:46.31, Cillian Kirwan also closing fast to nail third in 1:47.27.

Nina Vukovic from Croatia repeated her win from Cork in the women’s 800m, clocking 2:01.44, Emma Moore from Galway fourth again in 2:02.40,

In the women’s mixed class Para 100m sprint, Orla Comerford underlined her status as one of the fastest in the world, the Raheny athlete dominating from the starting gun to clock a lifetime best of 11.72 seconds.

At the Monaco Diamond League meeting, Emmanuel Wanyonyi took down the long-standing world record over 1,000m, clocking 2:11.83 to knock took 0.13 of a second off the previous mark which had stood to fellow Kenyan Noah Ngeny since 1999. Britian’s Jake Wightman was second 2:12.77, moving to fifth on the all-time list.