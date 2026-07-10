Britain’s king Charles meets grandchildren for first time in four years

British king Charles has been reunited with his grandchildren after the duke and duchess of Sussex visited the head of state at his country home, it is understood.

Charles welcomed prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children to his Highgrove residence during the afternoon after days of speculation over whether the family meeting would take place.

Archie (7) and Lilibet (5) last saw their grandfather in person during queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022.

It is understood queen Camilla who has a private home near to the king’s Gloucestershire property was also among the group.

The meeting between Charles and the young prince and princess is likely to be interpreted as a sign of the thawing of the relationship between the king and his son Harry.

The pair were estranged for some time especially after Harry criticised his father, stepmother Camilla, brother prince William and sister-in-law princess Kate in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography Spare, after stepping down from the working monarchy six years ago.

King Charles in London on Friday. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/Pool/AFP via Getty

His rift with William is ongoing and shows no sign of abating and the family reunion took place during the same afternoon William was playing in a charity polo match at Windsor.

In February 2024, Harry made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to Britain to see his father following his cancer diagnosis, which may have led to the first steps in a reconciliation between the pair.

Harry had planned to bring his family to the UK while he undertook a weeklong series of events promoting charities and organisations close to his heart including the Invictus Games he founded.

Security issues prevented Meghan and the children travelling with him on Monday but it appears concerns over safety were mitigated to allow the visit to Highgrove to take place. – PA