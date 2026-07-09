Death of Malaga crash victim Michaela Newcombe ‘disrupts rhythm of the world’, funeral hears

The coffin of Michaela Newcombe is carried into the Cathedral of Christ the King in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

A parent or grandparent forced to bury their child “disrupts the rhythm of the world”, parish priest Fr Phil Gaffney told the funeral Mass of Michaela Newcombe at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was killed in a car crash near Málaga in Spain last month along with her partner Mark McCullagh-Crichton, as well as his sister-in-law Amy McCullagh.

Ian McCullagh, husband of Amy and brother to Mark, was seriously injured in the crash.

The priest said the people of the town had been devastated that three young people had been taken far too soon.

“To Michaela’s family and friends here this morning, we know your hearts are completely shattered,” he said. “Please know that you’re not walking through this darkness alone.”

The congregation heard how Michaela Newcombe’s world revolved around her nanny Francie and grandad Eddie with whom she had lived since she was three years old. The three had a “formidable, unbreakable bond”.

Her nanny had been her best friend, and her grandad her personal chauffeur. She lived with her grandparents but had a deep love for her parents, Davy and Lisa, her brothers and her sister, as well as her nephews.

Michaela Newcombe had loved shopping, travel and fashion. She was a loyal and hard worker, but managing finances had not been her forte, with a “small sub” from her aunt Anne a regular request.

Michaela Newcombe, Springfield, Mullingar, Westmeath, who died in a road traffic incident in Spain. Photograph: rip.ie

Members of her family brought forward items that commemorated her life: a family photo, a teddy bear, her favourite coat, as well as her mobile phone, hair straightener and make-up bag she never left home without.

“When a young life is cut short so suddenly, our pain is amplified by the sheer unfairness of it all,” said the priest. “This may have taken Michaela from our sight, but it can never shatter the beautiful memories she created in her short life.

“The fragrance of her spirit, the echo of her laughter and the light she brought to so many people’s lives, will remain with us forever.”

The priest said Michaela Newcombe’s family had waited more than a week for the repatriation of her body.

“In one way, there’s a sense of relief,” he said. “The waiting has come to an end. The mourning can begin, and proper respect be paid to her memory, and prayers offered for her eternal rest and happiness.”

Gaffney said the community would wrap her family in love to try to share their burden.

“When we look back on her short life, we’ll always remember her friendly face,” he said. “That beautiful, unforgettable smile. The lovely tributes on social media over the last 10 days.

“She had a rare, radiant gift of lighting up every room she entered. She brought warmth to our lives, and she truly made the world a brighter place.

“When a young life like Michaela’s is taken, it feels as though our very future has been stolen. So many plans, expectations, instantly gone. No mother, grandmother, expects to bury their child. It disrupts the rhythm of the world.”

The priest said Michaela Newcombe made “a lasting impression on so many people”, leaving behind “a legacy full of love and treasured memories”.

At the conclusion of the mass, her family expressed thanks for support received from friends and the wider community, as well as the Spanish emergency services, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

[ Mullingar ‘plunged into profound grief and sorrow’ after deaths of three people in Spain crashOpens in new window ]