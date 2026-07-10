Cyclist (40s) found dead in suspected hit-and-run in Kildare

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R445 Dublin Road between Kildare town and the roundabout at Junction 12 of the N7

A cyclist in his 40s has died following a suspected hit-and-run in Co Kildare.

The incident on the R445 Dublin Road is believed to have occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday and 12.30pm on Friday.

The man was discovered this afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place. The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R445 Dublin Road between Kildare town and the roundabout at Junction 12 of the N7 between 10.30pm last night and 12.30pm on Friday to come forward.

Those who were travelling in the area during that time and who may have camera footage including dash cam or mobile phone recordings are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.