Ireland

Cyclist (40s) found dead in suspected hit-and-run in Kildare

The incident on the R445 is believed to have occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday and 12.30pm on Friday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R445 Dublin Road between Kildare town and the roundabout at Junction 12 of the N7
Sarah Burns
Fri Jul 10 2026 - 20:241 MIN READ

A cyclist in his 40s has died following a suspected hit-and-run in Co Kildare.

The incident on the R445 Dublin Road is believed to have occurred sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday and 12.30pm on Friday.

The man was discovered this afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place. The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the R445 Dublin Road between Kildare town and the roundabout at Junction 12 of the N7 between 10.30pm last night and 12.30pm on Friday to come forward.

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Those who were travelling in the area during that time and who may have camera footage including dash cam or mobile phone recordings are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times