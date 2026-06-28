Ireland

Number of Irish people killed in Spain car crash

Two women and one man killed in Malaga crash

The crash happened on a motorway near Malaga.
The crash happened on a motorway near Malaga.
Niamh Towey
Gerard Couzens
Sun Jun 28 2026 - 23:091 MIN READ

A number of Irish people are believed to be among three dead in a road crash in Spain on Sunday.

The crash between two vehicles happened on a motorway in Malaga in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two women and one man were killed when one of the cars plunged down an embankment off the A-7.

Another man and woman were taken to hospital for their injuries.

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The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the incident and was assisting the families involved.

It could not confirm how many of the victims were Irish.

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Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is Education Correspondent at The Irish Times