Number of Irish people killed in Spain car crash

The crash happened on a motorway near Malaga.

A number of Irish people are believed to be among three dead in a road crash in Spain on Sunday.

The crash between two vehicles happened on a motorway in Malaga in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two women and one man were killed when one of the cars plunged down an embankment off the A-7.

Another man and woman were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the incident and was assisting the families involved.

It could not confirm how many of the victims were Irish.