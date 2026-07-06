Man (70s) dies following motorbike crash in Cavan

A motorcyclist involved a Co Cavan crash was airlifted to hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man in his 70s has died following a motorcycle crash in Co Cavan on Sunday morning.

The motorcyclist was initially treated by paramedics at the scene and was later airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead late on Sunday evening.

The crash took place near Drumsillagh, Tullyvin, in Co Cavan at about 10.50am. There were no other vehicles involved.

The road was temporarily closed to allow for an investigation and has since reopened.

Witnesses, and those who may have relevant dashcam footage, have been asked to contact gardaí.

The crash brings the number of deaths on Irish roads over the weekend to five. That number includes three other motorcyclists.

A motorcyclist in his 30s died in Co Cork after a crash involving another vehicle on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a motorcyclist in his 50s died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Kildare.

Another man in his 50s died while competing in the Skerries 100 motorcycle race on Sunday.

The driver of a car, in his 20s, also died following an incident late on Saturday involving two cars near Ballymagan in Co Donegal.