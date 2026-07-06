Temperatures could reach 30 degrees in Ireland as new heat dome forms over Europe

Temperatures and humidity across the country are expected to rise as the week goes on, Met Éireann says. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

It will be another warm week with temperatures expected to reach up to 28 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and up to 30 degrees on Friday.

Met Éireann said Ireland would get hotter, especially later in the week and into the weekend, with humidity rising.

It will be mainly dry this week but some thunderstorms could occur later in the week and over the weekend.

Although it will be very warm, this week may not meet the threshold for a heatwave – which is defined as five or more successive days with temperatures above 25 degrees.

The hot weather is being caused by a heat dome over Europe that could push temperatures above 40 degrees on the Continent. A heat dome refers to conditions where heat builds up under a static high-pressure system, like it’s trapped in a zipped-up dome tent.

In Ireland, there will be patches of mist and fog on Monday but this will become fairly isolated by the afternoon and mainly confined to parts of the north and northwest.

Spells of sunshine will continue to develop through the morning and afternoon over much of Munster and Leinster, and will extend farther northwards and westwards throughout the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in the northwest and west but reach 20 to 25 degrees elsewhere, warmest in the south and east, with temperatures possibly a little higher farther south.

Temperatures will drop to 11 to 15 degrees overnight. Patchy rain and mist is expected in Ulster and Connacht. Elsewhere it’ll be dry, especially in the south and east.

Tuesday will be very warm, with temperatures due to rise to the low to mid-20s, possibly reaching 27 or 28 degrees in the east and southeast in the afternoon and evening.

It will be cooler in coastal parts of the northwest, west and southwest, with temperatures in these areas in the mid to high teens.

There will be patchy light rain on Tuesday morning, mainly in parts of Ulster and Connacht. It’ll be dry elsewhere, with good spells of sunshine from early on in the south and east.

Sunshine will gradually extend farther north and west through the day, Met Éireann said. Temperatures will drop to 12 to 15 degrees on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures again set to reach up to 28 degrees in some areas.

Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 20 degrees in the northwest and west but reach the mid-20s elsewhere. It will be hottest in Leinster, with temperatures of up to 28 degrees expected locally.

It will be dry in most areas on Wednesday but some little patchy rain is due in the west and northwest, along with some hill fog. Lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s on Thursday and up to 30 degrees in some areas on Friday.