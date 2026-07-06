Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal Dublin shooting

The shooting is thought to be a suspected intimidation or punishment attack gone wrong. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in south Dublin on Sunday.

The man (30s) is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a garda station in the Dublin metropolitan region after being arrested on Monday.

The victim, Mark Cullen (39), from Shankhill in south Dublin, was shot at about 8.30am at Patrician Park, Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire.

The incident is thought to be an incident of suspected intimidation or a punishment attack gone wrong.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, the force said.