Dublin City Council seeks contractors to build 4,000 social and affordable homes

The Church of the Annunciation in Finglas, where Dublin City Council proposes to build 110 social and affordable homes. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Dublin City Council (DCC) is seeking builders to participate in a €2.5 billion house building programme across the capital over a four-year period.

In a notice published on Monday, the council states that it intends to establish two four-year contractor multiparty framework agreements “for the delivery of a significant programme of housing projects”.

This will utilise primarily the design and build (DB) delivery model.

An estimated value of €2.5 billion has been placed on the works and the programme “will form an important component of DCC’s direct social and affordable housing delivery pipeline for the period 2026–2030” .

The frameworks are to be established using a two-stage restricted procurement process.

The council said 26 sites comprising about 4,000 residential units have been identified for inclusion in the schem and further sites may be added over the lifetime of the frameworks.

DCC has already secured planning permission for 13 of the sites and obtaining planning consents will be its responsibility for the remaining sites.

Among the sites where DCC has secured planning permission are: 167 units for Stanley Street in Dublin 7; 171 homes for Basin View in Dublin 8; 171 units for Cherry Orchard Avenue in Dublin 8; 288 properties for Ballymun LAP site, and 110 units for the Church of Annunciation in Finglas. Among the sites where DCC has yet to obtain planning consent are

243 units for Sarsfield Rd, Dublin 10; 140 properties for Dominick Street West in Dublin 1; 122 homes for Matt Talbot Court in Dublin 1; 500 units for Belmayne in Dublin 3; 200 units for Cromcastle, Dublin 17; 250 homes for Sillogue Rd in Ballymun; 200 units for Belcamp Lane in Darndale, Dublin 17; and 200 homes for Kildonan Lands in Finglas.

As part of the pre-qualification process, DCC is looking to shortlist a minimum of five entities for its Lot A framework and six for its Lot B one, subject to sufficient numbers of companies pre-qualifying.

Shortlisted applicants for each framework will then be invited to tender for the work.

The capital spend value of contracts is Lot A ranges from €100 million to €250 million, while the capital spend for works in Lot B will be less than €100 million.

Applicants have until August 5th to lodge submissions and DCC intends to have the frameworks in place and the awards of the first contracts done by the first quarter of 2027.